Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 1031

Companies: 78 - Players covered include Airbus Defence and Space; Cobham Limited; Elite Antennas Ltd.; General Dynamics Corporation; Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc.; Kymeta Corporation; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Corporation ; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Norsat International Inc.; Viasat, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Reflectors, Feed Horns, Feed Networks, Low Noise Block (LNB) Converters, Other Components); Platform (Land, Space, Maritime, Airborne)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Satellite Antenna Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

Satellite antennas are telecommunication devices designed to accept microwave signals, and commonly used in transmission and broadcast applications. These antennas convert microwave signals into electrical signals that can be used by various devices like television and computers. Growth in the global market is augmented by continuous expansion of the satellite market along with technological advances enabling enhanced transmission capacity while reducing cost of satellite launch for military and commercial applications. One of the major trends propelling the market growth is increasing adoption of reusable rocket technology and off-the-shelf CubeSats. Technological advances associated with satellites have created the requirement of sophisticated antenna systems and other communication-supporting platforms. The market is aided by growing focus on small satellites, use of satellite-supported warfare systems and increasing investment in space exploration programs. Small satellites are finding increasing use in earth observation and space research projects owing to their advantages such as cost-effective launch. The satellite antenna market is further bolstered by access to advanced satellite navigation systems and equipment like antennas, receivers and software. Some of the other prominent drivers for the market include strong demand for phased array antennas, satellite miniaturization, hosted payloads and increasing affordability of satellites.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite Antenna estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Reflectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Feed Horns segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Satellite Antenna market. An antenna reflector refers to a device that reflects electromagnetic waves. The reflector antennas are available either as an integral part of the antenna assembly or as a standalone equipment. Among the various types of reflector antenna, the most popular one is parabolic type which offers superior performance during broadcasting and satellite communications that require high reliability. The design and the right choice of the feed plays an important role while designing the total reflector antenna. High performance feeds are being used increasingly to produce high performance antennas.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $959 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $396.5 Million by 2026

The Satellite Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$959 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 40.95% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$396.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$430.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a major market, due to increasing adoption of satellite antennas within the automobiles industry. In addition, increasing number of space exploration programs announced by leading space agencies like the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and the Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) is likely to push the market growth.

Feed Networks Segment to Reach $584.7 Million by 2026

Feed networks are a very significant part of an array model or antenna, as they are employed to evaluate the reflection coefficients and antenna excitations. In the global Feed Networks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$377.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$520.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$57 Million by the year 2026. More

