Global Satellite Component Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2030 - Advancing COTS-based Components to Reduce Barriers to Entry

With 4,852 satellites in orbit and an expected capacity of 19,282 by 2030, the development of the downstream sector has been influenced by solid space technology advancements and broader global technological evolution.

In emerging commercial space industry, driven primarily by satellite miniaturization for low Earth orbit (LEO) operation, has disrupted space regimes.

Space 4.0, the adjunct to the fourth industrial revolution, combines various facets of digital technologies - including machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and cloud computing - to enable scalable business models and the democratization of a NewSpace economy.

Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 and growing demand for miniaturized satellite components have led manufacturers to explore additive manufacturing techniques to reduce production outsourcing, due to the low-volume nature of the satellite market. Shorter development cycles require flexible, reconfigurable, and supportable commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components and systems as a driver for digitalization technologies.

Open innovation and an emerging platform paradigm have spurred an expanding user base across the NewSpace economy. However, complex regulatory environments reflect decrepit economic fundamentals, as long-term approaches to drive productive digital transformation look to policies, incentives, and financial instruments to support technology incorporation, digital infrastructure, and applicable frameworks.

Collaborative working groups and distributed governance will facilitate the strategic development of space regulations, space-asset insurance, space traffic management, flags of convenience, space militarization, and space resource utilization to ensure sustainable and inclusive space commercialization.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Satellite Component Manufacturing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Commercial Satellite Business Environment

Segmentation - Value Chain Analysis

Satellite Component Manufacturing - Verticals

Satellite Type and Mission Trends Overview

Satellite Component Manufacturing Market - Mass Segmentation

Satellite Component Manufacturing Market - Satellite Components

Satellite Component Manufacturing Market - Component Segmentation

Major Satellite Markets - Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AM for Primary Satellite Structures

Growth Opportunity 2: Advancing COTS-based Components to Reduce Barriers to Entry

Growth Opportunity 3: Demand for High-bandwidth Satellite Communications

