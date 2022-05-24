Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Research Report 2021 Featuring Astrocast, Fleet Space Technologies, Hiber, Kepler Communications, Kineis, Myriota, Sky and Space Company (SAS), & Swarm Technologies

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes incumbent and new satellite operators, providing in-depth profiles of eight new companies in the market.

These enterprises drive the current industry landscape transformation through plans to launch satellite constellations that range from two to 600, including subsequent constellation phases. Small constellations lower the connectivity cost and allow the availability of end-to-end solutions at lower prices. Service providers currently target the maritime, automotive, O&G, and agriculture subsegments.

The report covers the global satellite-enabled IoT market across 14 application subsegments in this report. They are governance, security, emergency services, automotive, maritime, aviation, mass transport, finance, hospitality, retail, oil and gas (O&G), utilities, environment, energy, agriculture, industrial, healthcare, smart city, and consumers. We study IoT implementation in each subsegment, technologies involved, key aspects, connectivity challenges, potential solutions, and the value delivered.

Growth drivers of the satellite-enabled IoT market include increased smart technology adoption, increased predictive analytics adoption for predictive maintenance, low cost and miniaturization of sensors, long battery life, and the adoption of dynamic and robust business models.

However, several restraints such as intense competition from terrestrial infrastructure, connectivity cost, and high initial investment capital remain. Although their impact is high to medium in the short term, the publisher projects a progressive reduction in effect over the forecast period.

Research Highlights

Current and planned future applications in the market

Value propositions for satellite-enabled IoT services

Data sets required to provide a comprehensive solution specific to the use case

The role of satellite-based connectivity in IoT architecture

Drivers and restraints for each application subsegment and growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Satellite-Enabled IoT Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Scope of Analysis

Key Questions the Study Will Answer

Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Overview

IoT System Architecture Utilizing Satellite-Enabled Connectivity

Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Satellite-Enabled IoT Market

Growth Drivers for the Satellite-Enabled IoT Market

Growth Restraints for the Satellite-Enabled IoT Market

Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Strategic Analysis

3. Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Participant Profile - Astrocast

Market Participant Profile - Kineis

Market Participant Profile - Fleet Space Technologies

Market Participant Profile - Myriota

Market Participant Profile - Sky and Space Company (SAS)

Market Participant Profile - Hiber

Market Participant Profile - Kepler Communications

Market Participant Profile - Swarm Technologies

4. Use Case Analysis

IoT Implementation Maturity

5. Use Case Analysis (Governance)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

6. Use Case Analysis (Security)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

7. Use Case Analysis (Emergency Services)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

8. Use Case Analysis (Automotive)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

9. Use Case Analysis (Maritime)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

10. Use Case Analysis (Aviation)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

11. Use Case Analysis (Mass Transport)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

12. Use Case Analysis (Finance)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

13. Use Case Analysis (Hospitality)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

14. Use Case Analysis (Retail)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

15. Use Case Analysis (Oil and Gas)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

16. Use Case Analysis (Utilities)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

17. Use Case Analysis (Environment)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

18. Use Case Analysis (Energy)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

19. Use Case Analysis (Agriculture)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

20. Use Case Analysis (Industrial)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

21. Use Case Analysis (Healthcare)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

22. Use Case Analysis (Smart City)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

23. Use Case Analysis (Consumers)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Use Cases

Demand by Application Subsegment

24. Case Studies

Swarm Technologies IoT Architecture

Swarm Technologies Solutions

Swarm Technologies Use Cases

25. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Satellite-Based IoT Services for Enhanced Situational Awareness

Growth Opportunity 2: ML and AI for Industry-Specific Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Architecture Expansion for Remote Assets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1btab2

