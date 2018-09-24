Global Satellite Launch and Space Insurance Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Satellite Launch and Space Insurance



Satellite launch and space insurance is a niche segment of the insurance market that includes the insurance of man-made satellites and space launch vehicles (LVs) and covers the manufacturing to the in-orbit operations phases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570379



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Satellite Launch and Space Insurance Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.26% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the satellite launch and space insurance market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the cumulative underwriting capacity of the vendors in the global satellite launch and space insurance market.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, software market for satellite launch and space insurance market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

• American International Group

• Atrium Underwriting Group

• Brit Group Services

• elseco

• Global Aerospace

• Marsh & McLennan Companies

• Munich Re

• XL Group



Market driver

• Rising number of satellite launches

Market challenge

• Decline in space launch insurance and satellite in-orbit insurance costs

Market trend

• Growing demand for small satellites

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



