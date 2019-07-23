Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Outlook to 2026 by Orbit, Number of Payloads, Launch Activity, Application, Geography, Company Profiling

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Launch Vehicle - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2026

Growing remote sensing applications is one of the major factor fuelling market growth. However, regulatory norms restricting the knowledge and resources sharing of technologies related to the launch owing to mission-critical applications are restricting the market growth.

Satellites are launched into earth's orbits via launch vehicles. Launch Vehicles are used to carry spacecraft to space. The launch system consists of the launch pad, the launch vehicle, and other infrastructure. Launch vehicles are classified on the basis of the amount of mass carried into the orbit and the number of stages. They use boosters to supply early thrust and reduce the mass of further stages, thus allowing for larger payloads to be carried into the orbit.

Based on Orbits, GEO orbit segment accounted for steady growth in satellite launch vehicle market owing to the growing deployment of small size communication satellites. The geostationary orbit is an area in space which allows a satellite to remain in orbit over a single point of the earth's surface. By Geography, Asia Pacific satellite launch vehicle market share will witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to rising focus on interplanetary missions and a high number of follow-on missions scheduled.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, By Orbit

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO)

5.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

5.4 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

5.5 Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO)



6 Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, By Number of Payloads

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Primary only

6.3 6 to 10

6.4 2 to 5



7 Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, By Launch Activity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Commercial

7.3 Commercial



8 Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research & Development

8.3 Navigation

8.4 Communication

8.5 Scientific

8.6 Meteorology

8.7 Earth observation

8.8 Remote sensing



9 Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Bristol Spaceplanes

11.2 Kelly Space & Technology

11.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

11.4 ARCA Space

11.5 E Prime Aerospace

11.6 Lockheed Martin

11.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.8 Blue Origin

11.9 Eurockot Launch Services

11.10 Virgin Galactic

11.11 SpaceX

11.12 Boeing Space and Communications

11.13 Indian Space Research Organization

11.14 Scaled Composites LLC



