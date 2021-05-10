Global Satellite Market Report 2020-2024: Rising Demand for Earth Observation Imagery & Analytics & Emergence of Integrated Satellite-Terrestrial Networks

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Satellite Industry: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite industry is expected to reach US$508.0 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.51%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024

Factors such as the growing number of active satellites, rising penetration of pay-TV, expanding coverage of 4G connectivity, increasing usage of the internet, and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by concerns over space debris, high cost of satellite hardware and components and stringent government regulations.

A few notable trends may include, accelerating demand for satellite navigation equipment, increasing R&D spending on aerospace and defense, rising demand for earth observation imagery & analytics and emergence of integrated terrestrial-satellite connections.

With the growing demand for stronger digital connectivity, space activities by the government, as well as private entities, continue to rise considerably. The demand for high coverage satellite networks is coming from various end-use industries for a variety of applications including, military application, imagery, weather forecasting, science, and human exploration. Owing to such a wide set of applications, the number of satellite launches are rising, which is likely to help the satellite industry to grow globally.

The fastest regional market was North America, owing to the presence of the well-established space industry and major satellite manufacturers. Europe and Asia pacific also secured considerable shares in the overall satellite industry owing to the increased activities of satellite manufacturing and launching.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 would lead to the excessive use of digital connectivity and telecommunication networks, resulting in the launch of new satellites, which is likely to promote the growth of the global satellite industry.

