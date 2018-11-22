Global Satellite Phone Market Forecasts (2018-2022): Expected to Grow at a CAGR of ~2%, Hampered by the Security Challenge with Satellite Phones

News provided by

Research and Markets

09:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Satellite Phone Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The satellite phone market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 2% by 2022.

With the emergence of satellite phone user interface, there is a growing demand for new aircraft. Satellite phones usually tend to have a very basic interface and physical appearance; however, technological innovations are expected to improve the satellite phone interface with modifications in the hardware components.

For instance, Thuraya Telecommunications has introduced a satellite smartphone, X-5 Touch, that integrates smart-phone like features with satellite-phone features. It runs on Android operating system and comes with a larger display screen compared to other traditional satellite phones.

One trend affecting this market is the emergence of satellite phone user interface. Satellite phones usually tend to have a very basic interface and physical appearance; however, technological innovations are expected to improve the satellite phone interface with modifications in the hardware components.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the emergence of hybrid satellite phones. The emergence of hybrid satellite phones is expected to boost the growth prospect of the global satellite phone market as the conventional satellite phones are very expensive which is compelling vendors to innovate and launch hybrid phones that have dual capacity and functions of both satellite phones and smart phones.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the security challenge with satellite phones. Research evidence has proved that satellite phones can be hacked, and the encryption used by them can be decoded. Since satellite phones are majorly used in remote arears and war zones, hacking is a significant challenge for the growth of the global satellite phone market.

Key Players

  • China Telecom
  • Globalstar
  • Inmarsat
  • Iridium Communications
  • Satcom Global

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Energy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Maritime - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of satellite phone user interface
  • Converging satellite and cellular communication
  • Increasing demand for disaster management system

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • China Telecom
  • Globalstar
  • Inmarsat
  • Iridium Communications
  • Satcom Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z762bd/global_satellite?w=5


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

09:30 ET Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market 2017-2025:...

09:15 ET Global Bioreactors Market 2018-2025: Increased Acceptance of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Satellite Phone Market Forecasts (2018-2022): Expected to Grow at a CAGR of ~2%, Hampered by the Security Challenge with Satellite Phones

News provided by

Research and Markets

09:45 ET