Global Satellite Phone Market Forecasts (2018-2022): Expected to Grow at a CAGR of ~2%, Hampered by the Security Challenge with Satellite Phones

The satellite phone market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 2% by 2022.

With the emergence of satellite phone user interface, there is a growing demand for new aircraft. Satellite phones usually tend to have a very basic interface and physical appearance; however, technological innovations are expected to improve the satellite phone interface with modifications in the hardware components.

For instance, Thuraya Telecommunications has introduced a satellite smartphone, X-5 Touch, that integrates smart-phone like features with satellite-phone features. It runs on Android operating system and comes with a larger display screen compared to other traditional satellite phones.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the emergence of hybrid satellite phones. The emergence of hybrid satellite phones is expected to boost the growth prospect of the global satellite phone market as the conventional satellite phones are very expensive which is compelling vendors to innovate and launch hybrid phones that have dual capacity and functions of both satellite phones and smart phones.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the security challenge with satellite phones. Research evidence has proved that satellite phones can be hacked, and the encryption used by them can be decoded. Since satellite phones are majorly used in remote arears and war zones, hacking is a significant challenge for the growth of the global satellite phone market.

Key Players

China Telecom

Globalstar

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications

Satcom Global

