Global Satellite Phone Market Forecasts (2018-2022): Expected to Grow at a CAGR of ~2%, Hampered by the Security Challenge with Satellite Phones
09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Satellite Phone Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The satellite phone market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 2% by 2022.
With the emergence of satellite phone user interface, there is a growing demand for new aircraft. Satellite phones usually tend to have a very basic interface and physical appearance; however, technological innovations are expected to improve the satellite phone interface with modifications in the hardware components.
For instance, Thuraya Telecommunications has introduced a satellite smartphone, X-5 Touch, that integrates smart-phone like features with satellite-phone features. It runs on Android operating system and comes with a larger display screen compared to other traditional satellite phones.
One trend affecting this market is the emergence of satellite phone user interface. Satellite phones usually tend to have a very basic interface and physical appearance; however, technological innovations are expected to improve the satellite phone interface with modifications in the hardware components.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the emergence of hybrid satellite phones. The emergence of hybrid satellite phones is expected to boost the growth prospect of the global satellite phone market as the conventional satellite phones are very expensive which is compelling vendors to innovate and launch hybrid phones that have dual capacity and functions of both satellite phones and smart phones.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the security challenge with satellite phones. Research evidence has proved that satellite phones can be hacked, and the encryption used by them can be decoded. Since satellite phones are majorly used in remote arears and war zones, hacking is a significant challenge for the growth of the global satellite phone market.
Key Players
- China Telecom
- Globalstar
- Inmarsat
- Iridium Communications
- Satcom Global
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Energy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Maritime - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of satellite phone user interface
- Converging satellite and cellular communication
- Increasing demand for disaster management system
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- China Telecom
- Globalstar
- Inmarsat
- Iridium Communications
- Satcom Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z762bd/global_satellite?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article