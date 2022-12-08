NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Used to produce thrust for orbit insertion, attitude control, station keeping, and other in-orbit maneuvers, satellite propulsion is vital to the successful operation of satellites.







The systems encompass chemical (e.g., solid, liquid, hybrid, and hot/cold gas), electrical, hybrid chemical, hybrid electrical, and non-propellant propulsion (e.g., electrostatic, electrothermal, plasma). Market participants are developing new technologies such as fusion, green propellant, and nuclear thermal propulsion as alternative satellite propulsion solutions.



Frost & Sullivan segments the global satellite propulsion solutions market by chemical and non-chemical propulsion use by commercial, military, and government end users.



We expect the market to rise during the forecast period (2021â€"2031). This study examines the industry landscape, propulsion type, satellite applications, and corporate strategies to determine the market position and industry competition.



The study also provides regional analysis (North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific), focusing on revenue and unit forecast by application.



In addition, we assessed the top 10 global market participants by competitiveness, product, and R&D capabilities.



â€¢ Analysis of satellite propulsion by orbit, system type, and application

â€¢ Market dynamics, drivers, and restraints

â€¢ The competitive environment for companies and countries Frost & Sullivan offers insights into challenges to enable satellite propulsion solutions stakeholders to be aware of potential issues while developing strategies to capture opportunities over the forecast period.



