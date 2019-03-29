Global Satellites to be Built & Launched by 2027

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellites to be Built & Launched by 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Satellites to Be Built & Launched by 2027, World Market Survey is a required reading for anyone interested in the business generated by satellite systems and their launches. The report is fully updated, providing all the key figures and analysis needed to understand the global space market, and the future opportunities & challenges.

Highlights of the report

According to the 21st edition of the report, the author anticipates that 330 satellites with a mass over 50 kg will be launched on average each year by 2027 for government agencies and commercial organizations worldwide. This is a threefold increase over the past decade as the satellite market experiences a paradigm shift with the rise of small satellites and large constellations.

The satellite sector is undergoing a massive transformation as more commercial and governmental entities take advantage of constellations to introduce new satellite services on Earth. We anticipate that over 40 constellations of various sizes and capabilities will launch about 2,300 satellites into low or medium Earth orbits for services as diverse as communications, navigation, Earth observation, meteorology and data collection from Earth sensors.

The 3,300 satellites over 50 kg to be launched over 2018-2027 should represent a market of $284 billion for the space industry in terms of building and launching, up 25% over that of the past decade. At the same time, a price decrease is visible in the satellite industry, driven by the commercial constellations of smallsats introducing new production and operation concepts including economies of scale, softwarization, and vertical integration up to data analytics.

Governments will remain the largest customer of the satellite and launch industries with 1,300+ satellites to be launched over the next 10 years for about 70 countries, for a market value of over $200 billion. Governments dominate the space industry as established space countries replace and expand their in-orbit satellite systems, and more countries acquire their first operational satellite systems, usually for communications, Earth observation and imagery intelligence. 85% of the government market will remain concentrated in the 10 countries with an established space industry. The other 60 countries invest in satellite systems to develop domestic space capabilities, or to acquire their first systems (usually for communications, Earth observation and imagery intelligence) in order to be more responsive to social and economic development.

In the commercial space sector, the author believes about 50 companies will launch almost 2,000 satellites, of which 1,700 units will be for 22 commercial constellations. Commercial space still means communications and broadcasting satellites in geostationary orbit; these satellites represent almost 50% of the $70 billion of commercial revenues expected over the decade. The two other large commercial markets are for non-geostationary orbit satellite constellations for communications (25% of revenues) and Earth observation (11% of revenues). New commercial markets are emerging for in-orbit services such as life extension, and for in-orbit tourism (mostly lunar).

Key trends, drivers & forecasts

Exclusive 10-year forecasts including breakdown by customer & by orbit, with number & mass of satellites to be manufactured & launched, plus market value (manufacturing & launch services)

Review of strategic issues from both supply (industry) & demand (customers) perspectives

Detailed demand database for commercial (order book) and government satellites (forecasts) including: application, launch date, launch mass, satellite platform, manufacturer, launch provider

Who will Benefit from this Report?

Satellite & launch vehicle integrators

Satellite & launch vehicle parts manufacturers

Launch & service providers

Banks, investors & insurers

Satellite operators

Space & other government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

01. STRATEGIC ISSUES AND FORECASTS FOR THE WORLD SPACE INDUSTRY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

METHODOLOGY, DEFINITION & ACRONYMS

TRENDS IN SATELLITE MANUFACTURING & LAUNCH SERVICES

Three metrics for the world space industry in the past decade (2008-2017)

A total of140 satellites launched in 2017 for a market value of $28 billion

Civilian government agencies continue to drive growth in satellite demand

Three times more satellites to be launched by 2027 compared to past decade

The big picture in the satellite market

Mass to orbit due to increase by 38% between the two decades

Industry revenues to increase by 25% between the two decades

LEO will dominate future market, both in number (80%) and in revenue (40%)

Distribution of future space industry revenues by application, orbit & market access

MARKET DRIVERS FOR FUTURE SATELLITE DEMAND

Satellite systems upstream to provide satellite-based services downstream

Three value chains in commercial satellite services with differing maturity

Vertical integration & horizontal concentration along the value chain

Better CAPEX efficiency of comsats driven by new technology in all orbits (GEO, MEO, LEO)

Small satellites for government missions, both in established space powers and newcomers

Small satellites for commercial constellations, both for ComSat and EOSat

Technical risks also part of the economic equation of satellite investment

02. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT & PERFORMANCE OF MARKET PLAYERS



THE SPACE INDUSTRY GLOBALLY



THE SATELLITE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

Consolidation & vertical integration in the supply chain

Strategic issues for the satellite industry

A limited number of experienced satellite integrators

Financial performance of the satellite industry

The communication satellite (ComSat) industry

The non-GEO commercial satellite industry

PROFILES OF 12 COMMERCIAL SATELLITE COMPANIES

Airbus

Boeing

China Academy of Space Technology

Israel Aerospace Industries

ISS Reshetnev

Lockheed Martin

MAXAR Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Northrop Grumman

OHB

SSTL

Thales Alenia Space

THE LAUNCH SERVICE INDUSTRY

Structure of the space transportation industry

Financial performance of the space transportation industry

The GEO launch industry

The LEO launch industry

PROFILES OF THREE COMMERCIAL LAUNCH SERVICE PROVIDERS

Arianespace

ILS

SpaceX

03. COMMERCIAL SATELLITE DEMAND



ASSUMPTIONS FOR COMMERCIAL SATELLITE DEMAND



DEMAND CONTEXT FOR COMMERCIAL SATELLITES

The three orbits (GEO, MEO, LEO) are now commercial and working together

Commercial space still means communication satellites (ComSat), both in GEO and non-GEO orbits

THE COMMERCIAL MARKET BY APPLICATION

A mature GEO ComSat market driven by replacing in-orbit capacity

Future GEO ComSat demand highly uncertain in the medium term

High-throughput payloads for broadband communications not only in GEO

ComSat market driven by consolidation of existing operators by new entrants

In-orbit servicing of ComSats systems

Seven constellations for broadband communications

Earth observation at 16% of commercial space

Two new markets totalling 11% of commercial space

04. GOVERNMENT SATELLITE DEMAND



ASSUMPTIONS FOR GOVERNMENT SATELLITE DEMAND



GOVERNMENT MARKET HIERARCHY

Market hierarchy between customers, applications & regions

Growth in future government demand is driven by civilian satellites

Earth observation dominant for civilian satellites

Asia dominates civilian satellite market and the USA the military market

dominates civilian satellite market and the the military market Newcomer space countries at 14% in satellite count, 10% of market value

MARKET DYNAMICS BY ORBIT



MARKET DYNAMIC BY APPLICATION



05. SATELLITE BACKLOG & FORECAST



TWO EXCLUSIVE DATABASES

Backlog of 1,260 commercial satellites under construction to be launched from January 2018 is a complement to the market forecast established by the author on the number and types of commercial satellites to be manufactured for launch.

is a complement to the market forecast established by the author on the number and types of commercial satellites to be manufactured for launch. The author's forecast of 1,380 government satellites to be launched over 2018-2027, including the nominative satellites, and those that are planned to be launched by 2027 as a follow-on to existing systems or as new systems.

For each satellite, the following information is provided:

Name of the satellite

Year of launch

Name and country of the operator

Application of the satellite

Orbit of the satellite

Satellite manufacturer

Satellite bus

Design lifetime of the satellite

Launch mass of the satellite

Launch service provider

Launch vehicle

