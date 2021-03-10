Global Sauna and Spa Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025 Featuring KLAFS, Harvia, Anhui Saunaking, TyloHelo Oy, Narvi Oy and SAWO

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sauna and Spa Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sauna and spa market value is forecast to reach US$4.65 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.38% for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Factors such as an inclining geriatric population, a growing US infrared sauna industry, rapid urbanization, improving consumer confidence index and escalating construction expenditure are expected to drive market growth.

However, growth of the industry will be challenged by a surge in competitive pressure, high treatment cost and a dearth of skilled professionals in developing economies.

A few notable trends include technological advancements, growing adoption of virtual reality (VR) in the spa sector and increasing preference for personal sauna & spas. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavourable impact on the market as the sauna and spa services demand have declined rapidly between January to March.

The spa industry consists of day, hotel, medical and destination spas. While, on the basis of how the sauna room is heated, popular sauna mechanisms are infrared, steam and traditional.

The fastest growing regional market is Europe due to rising online distribution channels, accelerating infrared sauna new builds, increasing health consciousness among the population and growing inclination of consumers towards premium wellness services. Finland represents one of the largest markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

