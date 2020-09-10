Global Scaffolding Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Scaffolding estimated at US$50.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Supported Scaffolding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Suspended Scaffolding segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Scaffolding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Rolling Scaffolding Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Rolling Scaffolding segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 479-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Altrad

Brand Industrial Services Inc.

PERFORMIO

ULMA C y E, S. Coop.

Universal Building Supply, Inc.

Waco Kwikform Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Scaffolding Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Scaffolding Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Scaffolding Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Scaffolding Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Supported Scaffolding (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Supported Scaffolding (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Supported Scaffolding (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Suspended Scaffolding (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Suspended Scaffolding (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Suspended Scaffolding (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Rolling Scaffolding (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Rolling Scaffolding (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Rolling Scaffolding (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Wood Scaffolding (Material) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Wood Scaffolding (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Wood Scaffolding (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Bamboo Scaffolding (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Bamboo Scaffolding (Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Bamboo Scaffolding (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Steel Scaffolding (Material) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Steel Scaffolding (Material) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Steel Scaffolding (Material) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Aluminum Scaffolding (Material) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Aluminum Scaffolding (Material) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Aluminum Scaffolding (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: External (Location) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: External (Location) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: External (Location) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Internal (Location) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Internal (Location) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Internal (Location) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Construction (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Construction (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Ship Building (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Ship Building (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Ship Building (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Electrical Maintenance (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Electrical Maintenance (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Electrical Maintenance (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Scaffolding Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Scaffolding Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Scaffolding Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Scaffolding Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: Scaffolding Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Scaffolding Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Scaffolding Market in the United States by Location:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Scaffolding Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Scaffolding Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Scaffolding Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Scaffolding Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: Scaffolding Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Scaffolding Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Canadian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Canadian Scaffolding Historic Market Review by

Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Scaffolding Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Canadian Scaffolding Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Scaffolding Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 66: Canadian Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Scaffolding: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Scaffolding Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Scaffolding Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 71: Scaffolding Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million

by Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: Japanese Scaffolding Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Market for Scaffolding: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Scaffolding Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scaffolding in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Japanese Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Scaffolding Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 79: Chinese Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Scaffolding Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: Scaffolding Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Chinese Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Scaffolding Market by Location: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Chinese Demand for Scaffolding in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Scaffolding Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Scaffolding Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 91: European Scaffolding Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Scaffolding Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Scaffolding Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Scaffolding Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Scaffolding Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 98: European Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 99: Scaffolding Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: European Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 101: Scaffolding Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: European Scaffolding Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Scaffolding Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: European Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 106: Scaffolding Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: French Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Scaffolding Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 110: French Scaffolding Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: French Scaffolding Market Share Shift by Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Scaffolding Market in France by Location: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: French Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 114: French Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Scaffolding Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: French Scaffolding Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: French Scaffolding Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 118: Scaffolding Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: German Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: German Scaffolding Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 122: Scaffolding Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: German Scaffolding Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Scaffolding Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: German Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 126: German Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Scaffolding Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: German Scaffolding Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 130: Italian Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian Scaffolding Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 134: Scaffolding Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Italian Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 138: Italian Scaffolding Market by Location: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Italian Demand for Scaffolding in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Scaffolding Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Italian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Scaffolding: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Scaffolding Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 146: Scaffolding Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 147: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Scaffolding: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Scaffolding Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scaffolding in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Scaffolding Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 154: Spanish Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Spanish Scaffolding Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 156: Scaffolding Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Spanish Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 158: Scaffolding Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 159: Spanish Scaffolding Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Spanish Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Spanish Scaffolding Historic Market Review by

Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Scaffolding Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Spanish Scaffolding Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Scaffolding Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 165: Spanish Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 166: Russian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Scaffolding Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Russian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Scaffolding Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 170: Scaffolding Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 171: Russian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Russian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Scaffolding Market in Russia by Location: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Russian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Russian Scaffolding Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Scaffolding Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 178: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Scaffolding Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 182: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 183: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 185: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 191: Scaffolding Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Scaffolding Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Scaffolding Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 197: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Scaffolding Market in Asia-Pacific by Location:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 201: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Scaffolding Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 203: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 205: Scaffolding Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Australian Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Australian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Australian Scaffolding Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 209: Scaffolding Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Australian Scaffolding Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Scaffolding Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Australian Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 213: Australian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Scaffolding Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Australian Scaffolding Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 217: Indian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Indian Scaffolding Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 219: Scaffolding Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 220: Indian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 221: Scaffolding Market in India: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 222: Indian Scaffolding Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Indian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Indian Scaffolding Historic Market Review by

Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 225: Scaffolding Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 226: Indian Scaffolding Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Scaffolding Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 228: Indian Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 229: Scaffolding Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: South Korean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 231: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Scaffolding Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: South Korean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 234: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Scaffolding Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 236: South Korean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 237: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Scaffolding Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 239: South Korean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 240: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scaffolding: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 242: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 245: Scaffolding Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scaffolding: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 248: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2012-2019



Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share

Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Scaffolding in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 252: Scaffolding Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 253: Latin American Scaffolding Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 254: Scaffolding Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 255: Latin American Scaffolding Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 256: Latin American Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 258: Latin American Scaffolding Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 259: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 260: Scaffolding Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 261: Latin American Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Latin American Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 263: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 264: Latin American Scaffolding Market by Location:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 265: Latin American Demand for Scaffolding in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 266: Scaffolding Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 267: Latin American Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 268: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 269: Scaffolding Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 270: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 271: Scaffolding Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 272: Argentinean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 273: Scaffolding Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 274: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 275: Scaffolding Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 276: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 277: Argentinean Scaffolding Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 278: Scaffolding Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 279: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 280: Scaffolding Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 281: Brazilian Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 282: Brazilian Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 283: Scaffolding Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 284: Brazilian Scaffolding Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 285: Brazilian Scaffolding Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 286: Scaffolding Market in Brazil by Location: Estimates



