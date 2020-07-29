Global Scar Pipeline 2020 - Drugs, Companies, Clinical Trials, R&D Pipeline Updates, Status and Outlook

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scar Pipeline Research Monitor, 2020 - Drugs, Companies, Clinical Trials, R&D Pipeline Updates, Status and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PIPELINE HIGHLIGHTS

Scar is one of the widely researched conditions during 2020 with 13 companies actively focusing on realizing pipeline's potential. Development of Scar medicines is identified as integral to the strategy of the majority of companies operating in the industry.

Global Scar market presents promising new product pipeline with NME Projects, pivotal trials, and rapidly phase-advancing therapeutic candidates. Increasing number of companies are assessing the feasibility of developing treatment options for Scar.

Good progress is anticipated during 2020 and 2021 with Scar pipeline molecules advancing from pre-clinical investigation to completion of advanced Phase clinical trials. Scar pipeline continues to expand and progress with novel mechanisms and diverse routes of administration being tested by companies.

DRUG DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE OVERVIEW

The Scar pipeline Research Monitor, 2020 report is an analytical research study on the progress achieved by pipeline companies during the year along with its historical development, current status, and outlook.

This Scar pipeline review explores high-potential early to late-stage pipeline projects with a continued focus on new insights, accelerated processes, and pipeline progression.

The competitive intelligence report on Scar presents detailed insights into therapeutic drug pipeline development, industry news, deals, and analysis across the length and breadth of the Scar pipeline. Information on R&D pipeline updates, results of key clinical trials are also included in the report.

DRUG PROFILES

Scar development pipeline including projects in early- and late-stage development are detailed in the report. Details of clinical trial data and submissions to regulatory authorities are also provided. For the drug candidates included in the report, the following information is provided:

Current Status of Development including phase advancements, regulatory approvals of phases, acquisitions, licensing and technology transfers, product launches in various markets, and others.

Phase of development

Mechanism of Action

Route of Administration

Companies involved including originator, licensing companies, developer, investors, and others

New molecular entity details

Orphan drug designation and other special status provided by regulators

COMPANY PROFILES



Both small size and large size pharmaceutical companies are investing their resources in Scar drug development operations. Further, financial institutions are extending support to small pharmaceutical companies, universities, and other researchers for the development of treatment of Scar. Partnerships and acquisitions are also increasingly observed in the pipeline.



This research report presents an analysis of 13 Scar companies including company overview, key snapshot, contact information, and their strategies on accelerating Scar pipeline development. Mid-stage and early portfolios of these companies are analyzed in detail in the report.



Companies Analyzed



BirchBioMed Inc

Cellastra Inc

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ember Therapeutics Inc

FBM Therapeutics LLC

Kringle Pharma Inc

Moerae Matrix Inc

Pharmaxis Ltd

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp

Promore Pharma AB

Resolys Bio Inc

Synedgen Inc

Temple Therapeutics BV

