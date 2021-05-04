Global Scented Candles Market Trajectory 2021-2027 - Amid COVID-9 Crisis, Global Scented Candles Market Projected to Reach Revised Size of US$574.4 Million by 2027
May 04, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scented Candles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Scented Candles estimated at US$354.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$574.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Container-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$332.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pillars segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Scented Candles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$127.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
- Bath and Body Works
- California Exotic Novelties
- CoScentrix
- diptyque
- Gellite Gel Candles
- Himalayan Trading Post
- Lee Naturals
- LELO
- Magnolia Scents by Design
- Mels Candles
- Net-a-Porter
- Northern Lights Candles
- Paddywax
- PandG
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Southern Made Candles
- Soy Works Candle Company
- Stand Around Creations
- Tatine
- The Gel Candle Company
- The Yankee Candle Company
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
