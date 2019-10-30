Global Schizophrenia Drugs (Orals & Injectables) Market Insights, Trends and Forecasts, 2013-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Schizophrenia Drugs (Orals & Injectables) Market: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global schizophrenia market is estimated to reach US$10.43 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.69%, for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023.



The factors such as the rising occurrence of schizophrenia, surging chronic ailments incidence, increasing personal healthcare expenditure, accelerating economic growth and unmet medical needs are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by stringent regulations, patient health-associated risk, associated business risk and limited access to patent rights. A few notable trends include rising pharmaceutical R&D spending, intensifying e-commerce pharmaceutical products sales, progressing schizophrenia drugs pipeline and rising adoption of somatic therapy.



On the basis of mode of administration, the schizophrenia market has been segmented into long acting injections and oral. Amongst them, owing to effective long-term relapse prevention, increased patient compliance, ease of administration and reduced hospitalization rates, long acting injections are widely used for managing or treating schizophrenia patients.



The fastest growing regional market is America owing to continuous advancement in the second & third generation antipsychotic drugs, increasing schizophrenia population and development of economical long acting drugs by local manufacturers in the US and Canada. The US is the largest market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global schizophrenia market, segmented on the basis of mode of administration i.e. oral & long acting injections, by therapeutic class i.e. second & third generation anti-psychotics and drug type i.e. Invega Sustenna, Latuda, Arsitada & Rexulti.

The major regional markets (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of the U.S, Germany and Japan .

and ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of the U.S, and . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Allergan Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Alkermes Plc and Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.) are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Causes

1.3 Symptoms

1.4 Diagnosis

1.5 Treatment



2. Global Schizophrenia Market Analysis

2.1 Global Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Schizophrenia Market Value by Mode of Administration

2.2.1 Global Long Acting Injections Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

2.2.2 Global Oral Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global Schizophrenia Market Value by Therapeutic Class

2.3.1 Global Second Generation Anti-Psychotic Market Value Forecast

2.3.2 Global Third Generation Anti-Psychotic Market Value Forecast

2.4 Global Schizophrenia Market Value by Drug Type

2.4.1 Global Invega Sustenna Drug Value Forecast

2.4.2 Global Latuda Drug Value Forecast

2.4.3 Global Aristada Drug Value Forecast

2.4.4 Global Rexulti Drug Value Forecast

2.5 Global Schizophrenia Market Value by Region



3. Regional Schizophrenia Market Analysis

3.1 Americas

3.1.1 Americas Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

3.1.2 The U.S. Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. Schizophrenia Market Value by Mode of Administration

3.1.4 The U.S. Long Acting Injections Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. Oral Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

3.2.2 Europe Schizophrenia Market Value by Mode of Administration

3.2.3 Europe Oral Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

3.2.4 Europe Long Acting Injections Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

3.2.5 Germany Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast

3.3.2 Japan Schizophrenia Market Value Forecast



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Occurrence of Schizophrenia

4.1.2 Surging Chronic Ailments Incidence

4.1.3 Increasing Personal Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.5 Unmet Medical Needs

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

4.2.2 Intensifying E-Commerce Pharmaceutical Products Sales

4.2.3 Progressing Schizophrenia Drugs Pipeline

4.2.4 Rising Adoption of Somatic Therapy

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.3.2 Patient Health-Associated Risk

4.3.3 Associated Business Risk

4.3.4 Limited Access to Patent Rights



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Schizophrenia Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - Drug Features Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Allergan Plc

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.3 Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

6.4 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.5 Alkermes Plc

6.6 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.



