Global Schizophrenia Epidemiology Analysis and Trajectory 2018-2030

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted schizophrenia epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalent Cases of schizophrenia, Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia, and Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

Total prevalent population of schizophrenia in the 7MM was 5,969,144 in 2020. These cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM is expected to increase throughout the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

Total diagnosed prevalent population of schizophrenia in the 7MM was observed to be 3,043,148 in 2020.

Among the European five countries, Germany has the highest diagnosed prevalent population followed by the United Kingdom and France . On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population.

has the highest diagnosed prevalent population followed by the and . On the other hand, had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population. In the epidemiology model of schizophrenia, there are multiple age groups referred ranging from 18-24 Years; 25-34 Years; 35-44 Years; 45-54 Years; 55-64 Years and 65+ Years for schizophrenia in the US. The highest was 371,697 in the age group 35-44 Years, in 2020, in the US.

Men with schizophrenia appear to have more negative symptoms and more severe clinical features than females, particularly in social withdrawal, substance abuse, and blunted or incongruent affects than female patients.

In 2020, the diagnosed prevalent population of mild schizophrenia was 317,745, which accounted for 22.00% of the total diagnosed cases of schizophrenia, in the United States .

According to the publisher, the majority of cases of Schizophrenia are male as compared to female, in the US and EU-5. But in Japan the diagnosed cases of females represents majority of the cases.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of schizophrenia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

, EU5 countries ( , , , , and ) and . The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of schizophrenia.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of schizophrenia, Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of schizophrenia.

Report Highlights

10-Year Forecast of schizophrenia

7MM Coverage

Prevalent Cases of schizophrenia in 7MM

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in 7MM

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in 7MM

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in 7MM

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in 7MM

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of schizophrenia?

What is the historical schizophrenia patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

, EU5 ( , , , , and the UK) and ? What would be the forecasted patient pool of schizophrenia at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to schizophrenia?

Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest prevalent population of schizophrenia during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM schizophrenia market.

The schizophrenia epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists.

The schizophrenia epidemiology model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Report Introduction



3 Executive Summary of Schizophrenia



4 Disease Background and Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Early warning signs and symptoms of schizophrenia

4.3 Risk factors of schizophrenia

4.4 Subtypes of schizophrenia

4.5 Mechanism of schizophrenia

4.6 Genetics of schizophrenia

4.7 Diagnosis

4.8 Differential Diagnosis

4.9 Treatment and Management

4.9.1 Acute-phase symptoms

4.9.1.1 Pre-treatment assessment

4.9.2 Medication (Antipsychotic)

4.9.3 Psychotherapy

4.9.4 Psychosocial Therapy

4.9.5 Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)

4.9.6 IPAP schizophrenia Algorithm

4.9.7 Treatment guidelines

4.9.7.1 The American Psychiatric Association (APA) practice guideline for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia

4.9.7.2 The Schizophrenia Patient Outcomes Research Team (PORT): updated treatment recommendations

4.9.7.3 Updated schizophrenia port treatment recommendations: psychosocial treatment recommendations



5 Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Epidemiology Methodology

5.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

5.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

5.5 United States Epidemiology

5.5.1 Assumptions and Rationale

5.5.2 Prevalent Cases of schizophrenia in the United States

5.5.3 Diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States

5.5.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States

5.5.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States

5.5.6 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the United States

5.6 EU5 Epidemiology

5.7 Japan Epidemiology



6 KOL Views



7 Appendix

7.1 Bibliography

7.2 Report Methodology



