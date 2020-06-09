Global School and Employee Bus Services Market Analysis 2020-30 - Recovery Plans Post COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global school and employee bus services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global school and employee bus services market is expected to decline from $31.9 billion in 2019 to $31.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $38.5 billion in 2023.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global school and employee bus services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global school and employee bus services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global school and employee bus services market.



School and employee bus service market is increasing with the increase in the enhanced safety features in the buses. The industry has begun using in-wheel alcohol detection system against drunk driving. This technology consists of sensors which are placed into steering wheel and helps to detect the driver's skin oil and locks the bus before going on road in case of alcohol detection. enables to prevent unsafe and careless driving. These advance technologies equipped in buses are drastically increasing the school and employee bus service market.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider school and employee bus services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The school and employee bus services market section of the report gives context. It compares the school and employee bus services market with other segments of the transit and ground passenger transportation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, school and employee bus services indicators comparison.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rq91h

