Global Sciatica Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Report 2017-2028: SP-102 (Semnur Pharmaceutical) and Condoliase (Seikagaku Corporation) will Create a Positive Impact on the Market

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pain is a leading cause of disability and a major contributor to health care utilization. It is often associated with a wide range of injury and disease. Worldwide, the ages lived with disability caused by low-back pain have increased by 54% between 1990 and 2015.

Vahdatinia et al. conducted a study titled Treatment Options for Sciatica: Surgery, Epidural Injections, and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment that compared patients suffering from sciatica for 6-12 weeks who underwent early microdiscectomy (approximately 2 weeks) versus those who followed prolonged conservative treatment. The patients undergoing early surgery reported faster relief of leg pain at 3 months and had a median recovery time of 4 weeks and up to 1-2 years follow-up, there were no differences between the two groups. Another study in the same follows up for both the conservative group and surgery group improved with regards to primary (leg and/or back pain, perceived recovery, leg pain-specific functional status) and secondary outcomes with no statistically significant differences. On average, 80% of patients were able to avoid surgical intervention with the help of epidural injection treatment.



A German study conducted by Henschke et al. titled The Epidemiology and Economic Consequences of Pain stated that in children and adolescents, the cases reported were of 1 year incidence of low-back pain ranging from 11.8% to 33.0%, with the 1 month prevalence ranging from 9.8% to 36.0%. In addition to this, a survey published showed that over 400,000 children and adolescents aged 11-15 years reported the 1 month prevalence of low-back pain to be 37%. The incidence of sciatica over 1 year was reported to be 9.3% and the 1 month prevalence of sciatica ranges from 0.4% to 16.4%.



Expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of Sciatica and awareness of the disease. The overall dynamics of Sciatica market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies of the major key players such as Semnur Pharmaceuticals and Seikagaku Corporation will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Sciatica is characterized by radiating posterior or posterolateral leg pain, which is sometimes accompanied by back pain, sensory loss, weakness, or reflex abnormalities. The nerve branches from the spine to the left and right buttocks and then travel down the back of the legs, at about the middle of the thighs, to the feet. Sciatica pain greatly affects the quality of life of the people since it is difficult to know and diagnose the root cause.



The treatment for sciatica majorly includes nonsurgical and surgical protocols, wherein, nonsurgical protocol includes physical therapy and medications. Bed rest has been traditionally supported for the treatment of acute sciatica. While the surgical protocol is the last option to be followed as patients do not get relief from nonsurgical interventions.



First-line treatments of sciatica typically include some combination of physical therapy, medications, therapeutic injections, and alternative therapies. A wide array of passive options are available such as deep tissue massage, hot and cold therapies, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, ultrasound, hydrotherapy. Cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) is a form of psychotherapy that explores and improves the connection between thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. The commonly followed interventions to treat sciatica include pain relievers, muscle relaxants, anti-inflammatories, antidepressants, calcium channel a2-d ligands, epidural steroids, opioids, and topical pain medications.



Expected launch of therapies for sciatica such as SP-102 (Semnur Pharmaceutical) and Condoliase (Seikagaku Corporation) in the forecast period [2019-2028] will also create a positive impact on the sciatica market.



