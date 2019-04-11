Global Sciatica Treatment Market 2019-2023

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

Sciatica is often confused with general back pain. Sciatica can cause long-term pain in the lower back if the condition is left untreated. Hence, various government and non-governmental organizations are initiating certain programs to increase awareness among people about the condition and avoid delay in diagnosis. For instance, Ortholnfo, the patient education site of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), is providing awareness about sciatica, through articles, videos, and animations, in the US. Similarly, initiative from different countries are providing comprehensive and relevant health information related to various hearth-related problems, including sciatica. Such increasing awareness programs help patients to know about the disease and available safe treatment options, which are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the sciatica treatment market will register a close to 8% by 2023.







Market Overview

Growing prevalence of risk factors for sciatica

Although sciatica occurs more commonly due to spinal cord injuries. It also occurs due to disease conditions such as lumbar spinal stenosis, osteoarthritis, spondylolisthesis, and muscle spasms. Hence, an increase in the number of patients with these diseases may increase the chances of development of sciatica. This, in turn, is expected to aid in the use of available and anticipated treatments and drive the growth of the global sciatica treatment market during the forecast period.

Lack of approved treatments

Most of the patients benefit from this combination of treatment methods such as epidural injections of corticosteroids, physiotherapy, and bracing. However, there is no approved treatment for sciatica. Therefore, the lack of approved treatments for sciatica is expected to hamper the growth of the global sciatica treatment market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the sciatica treatment market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



