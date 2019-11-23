Global Science Fiction Big Names Assemble in Chengdu

The conference was composed with opening ceremony, Science Fiction Summit & Asian Science Fiction Meeting 2019, Galaxy Night and 40 international SF-topic forums, including Sub-forum of Asian Science Fiction Meeting, SF Industry Forum, SF Culture Forum, SF Academic Forum, SF Education Forum, Worldcon bidding Forum, etc. Meanwhile, the winner list of "Chengdu After 100 Years": Call for Science Fiction Works Worldwide, held to support Chengdu bid for Worldcon, was released during the "Galaxy Night" Award Ceremony.

In recent years, China's SF industry has entered a mass-market, commercialized and globalized new era. Chengdu is regarded by the domestic SF community as the "capital of Chinese SF," gathering professional institutions like SFW Publishing, 8 Light-minutes and SCIFI. Science Fiction World—published by SFW Publishing— is the most iconic and the biggest circulation magazine which established China's most important SF award: "Galaxy Awards." Chengdu is also booming in the SF industry and related industries like game, film & television, animation, etc., and the construction of SF-based industry parks are also under way. Benefiting from good foundation and great attention to the future SF industry development, Chengdu has officially proposed to hold the 81st Worldcon in 2023 during the Worldcon held in 2018 and 2019.

Chengdu New East Exhibition, the planning and executing organization, expressed that the conference this year is bigger in its scale, more diversified in its topics and stronger in the combination between culture and industry, which would demonstrate Chengdu's rich SF culture to the SF fans and practitioners in and out of China on one hand, meanwhile it would gain more experiences for Chengdu to hold global SF exchanging events as well as to lay the foundation for bidding the Worldcon 2023 on the other hand.

SOURCE Chengdu New Oriental Exhibition Co., Ltd.