Global Scientific Research and Development Services Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 - Focus on Social Sciences & Humanities, Physical & Engineering, Life Sciences and Biotechnology Services
Dec 04, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scientific Research And Development Services Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Scientific Research And Development Services Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global scientific research and development services market.
The scientific research and development services market consists of the sales of scientific research and development services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in research and experimental development on a contract, consultancy or outsourced basis in areas such as biotechnology, the physical sciences, engineering sciences, life sciences and social sciences.
North America was the largest region in the global scientific research and development services market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global scientific research and development services market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global scientific research and development services market.
4D printing has evolved from 3D printing with an additional feature of changing the geometrical shape and mechanical properties, with time being integrated as an additional fourth dimension. One of the major drawbacks of 3D printing is it can only take the shape in which it was originally made and is static and inanimate.
Now with the latest development of 4D printing, objects can now be made with responsive materials with certain inherent properties that can change or transform in response to external stimuli. It has widespread applications in medical science such as tissue regeneration in biomedical field.
For example, printed micro tissue from bio ink can undergo maturation via cellular coating to form functional tissue constructs such as engineered tissue constructs.
Companies Mentioned
- Battelle Memorial Institute
- IQVIA Holdings Inc
- Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
- Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLC
- Los Alamos National Laboratory
