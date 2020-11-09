Global Sclerotherapy Market By Agent, By Type, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sclerotherapy Market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Sclerotherapy is a less invasive treatment that are used in treatment of varicose veins. The procedure involves the injection of a sclerosing agent's solution directly into the affected veins, resulting in their shrink and they eventually get disappeared. It is medical procedure that are useful for the treatment of blood vessel and lymphatic system malformations.





The sclerotherapy is usually used to treat spider veins, haemorrhoids, and smaller varicose veins in adults. In Sclerotherapy, a very fine and thin injection needle is used to inject solution in order to treat small varicose veins in the legs, improve the appearance of spider veins, and get rid of related symptoms like burning, aching, swelling and cramping. Dermatologists have played an important role in the advancement of new safe, and non-invasive technologies that can be use in the treatment of both larger varicose veins, and cosmetic telangiectasias and procedure has become a medical significance. The major advancements have been made in sclerosing solutions, and endovascular RF and laser procedures and they have brought a revolution in the healthcare industry.



In the current scenario, more respected hospital is preferring to opt for minimally invasive surgical procedure including Sclerotherapy Treatment. Sclerosing agents that are used for the varicose veins treatment is segmented into detergents, chemical irritants, and hyperosmolar/ osmotic agents. Agents such as Sodium morrhuate (Scleromate), Sodium tetradecyl sulfate (Sotradecol) and Polidocanol (Asclera), Ethanolamine Oleate (Ethamoline) are approved by FDA therefore these sclerosants are used to treat and decrease the effect of vein damage. As per the Society of Vascular surgery, around 33.0% of women and more than 17.0% of men refer a doctor for varicose veins, and telangiectasias in developed countries, that has affected up to 35.0% of people in the U.S.



Based on Agent, the market is segmented into Detergents, Osmotic Agents and Chemical Irritants. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Liquid Sclerotherapy, Ultrasound Sclerotherapy and Foam Sclerotherapy. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Perrigo Company PLC (Omega Pharmaceuticals), Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group), Chemische Fabrik Kreussler & Co. GmbH, LGM Pharma, LLC, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Limited, Tianyu Chang'an Group, Endo-Flex GmbH (Meditek Systems), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, and MTW-Endoskopie W. Haag KG.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Agent



• Detergents



• Osmotic Agents



• Chemical Irritants



By Type



• Liquid Sclerotherapy



• Ultrasound Sclerotherapy



• Foam Sclerotherapy



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Perrigo Company PLC (Omega Pharmaceuticals)



• Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group)



• Chemische Fabrik Kreussler & Co. GmbH



• LGM Pharma, LLC



• Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Limited



• Tianyu Chang'an Group



• Endo-Flex GmbH (Meditek Systems)



• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA



• MTW-Endoskopie W. Haag KG



