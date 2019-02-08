Global Scratch-resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics 2019-2023: Rising Demand for Premium Consumer Electronics to Drive Growth
Feb 08, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Scratch-resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics will register a CAGR of almost 17% by 2023.
The increasing demand for innovative consumer electronics, especially smartphones and tablets, is leading to rapid changes in the market landscape. Smartphones and tablets have become inevitable, and their everyday use poses a risk of damage. Therefore, key manufacturers are focusing on developing multifunctional products. The multiple benefits of scratch-resistant glass and coating will drive the global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Rapid development in consumer electronics market
Globalization has helped few established consumer electronics manufacturers to expand their reach. Consumer electronics is one of the largest segments of the manufacturing industry, with huge growth potential, owing to innovative technologies and penetration in emerging markets. Consequently, the global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics will register growth during the forecast period.
Gorilla Glass and sapphire glass being more expensive than normal cover glass
Sapphire glass offers several advantages but is a bit expensive, even more than Gorilla Glass. Compared to Gorilla Glass and other normal glasses, it is heavier and requires higher production cost. The manufacturing process becomes time-consuming and increases the price of the final goods (consumer electronics). All these factors make it a very time-consuming manufacturing process, as well as, make the entire finished consumer electronics little expensive, which restrict as sales from mass customers.
Competitive Landscape
The scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics is fairly concentrated. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of consumer electronics with technologically advances features.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for premium consumer electronics.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the regular creative promotions become a challenge for key competitors. Intense competition is a serious challenge that can hamper the growth of scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Chemically strengthened - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sapphire - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other prominent drivers
- Market challenges
- Other prominent challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of consumer electronics with technologically advanced features
- Increasing investments by key competitors in R&D activities
- Increase in demand for environment-friendly consumer electronics
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC
- Corning
- Monocrystal
- Nippon Electric Glass
- SCHOTT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c93cg4/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article