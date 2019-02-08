Global Scratch-resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics 2019-2023: Rising Demand for Premium Consumer Electronics to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Scratch-resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics will register a CAGR of almost 17% by 2023.

The increasing demand for innovative consumer electronics, especially smartphones and tablets, is leading to rapid changes in the market landscape. Smartphones and tablets have become inevitable, and their everyday use poses a risk of damage. Therefore, key manufacturers are focusing on developing multifunctional products. The multiple benefits of scratch-resistant glass and coating will drive the global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Rapid development in consumer electronics market

Globalization has helped few established consumer electronics manufacturers to expand their reach. Consumer electronics is one of the largest segments of the manufacturing industry, with huge growth potential, owing to innovative technologies and penetration in emerging markets. Consequently, the global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics will register growth during the forecast period.

Gorilla Glass and sapphire glass being more expensive than normal cover glass



Sapphire glass offers several advantages but is a bit expensive, even more than Gorilla Glass. Compared to Gorilla Glass and other normal glasses, it is heavier and requires higher production cost. The manufacturing process becomes time-consuming and increases the price of the final goods (consumer electronics). All these factors make it a very time-consuming manufacturing process, as well as, make the entire finished consumer electronics little expensive, which restrict as sales from mass customers.

Competitive Landscape



The scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics is fairly concentrated. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of consumer electronics with technologically advances features.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for premium consumer electronics.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the regular creative promotions become a challenge for key competitors. Intense competition is a serious challenge that can hamper the growth of scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Chemically strengthened - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sapphire - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of consumer electronics with technologically advanced features

Increasing investments by key competitors in R&D activities

Increase in demand for environment-friendly consumer electronics

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AGC

Corning

Monocrystal

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT

