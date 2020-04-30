Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Study, 2020 - Rising Trend Among Consumers to Purchase Multifunctional Devices

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include use of scratch-resistant glass in watches etc., the rising trend among consumers to purchase multifunctional devices and the growing demand for delicate products.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With a comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for existing players, new entrants and future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End-user Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Use of Scratch-Resistant Glass in Watches etc.

3.1.2 The Rising Trend among Consumers to Purchase Multifunctional Devices

3.1.3 The Growing Demand for Delicate Products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, By Toughening Degree

4.1 Semi Tempered Glass

4.2 Super Tempered Glass

4.3 Tempered Glass



5 Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, By Hardness Scale

5.1 Above 8.5

5.2 7 to 8.5

5.3 1 to 7



6 Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, By Type

6.1 Bent Glass

6.2 Plain Glass



7 Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, By Product

7.1 Sapphire Glass

7.2 Chemically Strengthened Glass



8 Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, By Application

8.1 Automotive Interior & Exterior

8.2 Aviation & Marine Interior & Exterior

8.3 Building Facade & Interior Architecture

8.4 Camera Lenses

8.5 Display Screens

8.6 Electronic Gadgets Body

8.7 Instrument

8.8 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED)

8.9 Optical Components



9 Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, By End-user

9.1 Aerospace

9.2 Consumer Goods & Electronics

9.3 Home Decor

9.4 Smart Phones & Tablets



10 Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 U.S.

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 U.K.

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Asahi Glass

12.2 Corning Incorporated

12.3 Crystal Applied Technology

12.4 Crystalwise Technology

12.5 Edmund Optics

12.6 Guardian Industries

12.7 Kyocera Group

12.8 Monocrystal

12.9 Nippon Electric Glass

12.10 Precision Sapphire Technologies

12.11 Rubicon Technology

12.12 Saint-Gobain

12.13 Schott AG

12.14 Swiss Jewel Company

12.15 Thorlabs



