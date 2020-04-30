Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Study, 2020 - Rising Trend Among Consumers to Purchase Multifunctional Devices
Apr 30, 2020, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include use of scratch-resistant glass in watches etc., the rising trend among consumers to purchase multifunctional devices and the growing demand for delicate products.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With a comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for existing players, new entrants and future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Asahi Glass
12.2 Corning Incorporated
12.3 Crystal Applied Technology
12.4 Crystalwise Technology
12.5 Edmund Optics
12.6 Guardian Industries
12.7 Kyocera Group
12.8 Monocrystal
12.9 Nippon Electric Glass
12.10 Precision Sapphire Technologies
12.11 Rubicon Technology
12.12 Saint-Gobain
12.13 Schott AG
12.14 Swiss Jewel Company
12.15 Thorlabs
