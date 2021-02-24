Global Screw Compressors Market Report 2021: Increasing Investment in R&D for Innovative Designs Coupled with the Increasing Demand from End-user Industries

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Screw Compressors Market, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Screw Compressors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period



The Global Screw Compressors Market is driven by growing need for energy-efficient screw compressor. Moreover, advantages such as less maintenance, easy to use and low operation costs is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Increasing investment in R&D for innovative designs coupled with the increasing demand from the end-user industries is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Screw Compressors Market is segmented based on type, stage, application, end-use industry, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into oil-injected screw compressors and oil-free screw compressors. Out of which, the oil-injected screw compressors segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to its wide use in the industries including road side construction, mining & processing plants, among others in order to reduce costly downtime and production delays.



Based on the end-use industry, the market is fragmented into oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage, automotive, power plants, mining & metals and others. Among them, the automotive segment is projected to lead the screw compressors market during the forecast period owing to growing use of screw compressors for onshore and offshore applications.



Key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Key Target Audience:

Screw compressors manufacturers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to screw compressors

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID_ 19 on Global Screw Compressors Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Screw Compressors Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Oil-injected Screw Compressors and Oil-Free Screw Compressors)

6.2.2. By Stage (Single-Stage and Multi-Stage)

6.2.3. By Application (Stationary and Portable)

6.2.4. By End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Power Plants, Mining & Metals and Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Stage

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Screw Compressors Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Screw Compressors Market Outlook

7.3.3. Australia Screw Compressors Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan Screw Compressors Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea Screw Compressors Market Outlook



8. Europe Screw Compressors Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Stage

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Screw Compressors Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Screw Compressors Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Screw Compressors Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Screw Compressors Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Screw Compressors Market Outlook



9. North America Screw Compressors Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Stage

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Screw Compressors Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Screw Compressors Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Screw Compressors Market Outlook



10. South America Screw Compressors Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Stage

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Screw Compressors Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Screw Compressors Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Screw Compressors Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Screw Compressors Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By Stage

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Screw Compressors Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Screw Compressors Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Screw Compressors Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Atlas Copco AB

14.2. Ingersoll Rand PLC

14.3. GE Oil & Gas Inc.

14.4. Siemens AG

14.5. Hitachi Ltd.

14.6. Man Energy Solutions (Man SE)

14.7. Kobe Steel Ltd.

14.8. Howden Group Ltd.

14.9. Boge Kompressoren Otto Boge Gmbh & Company KG

14.10. Sullair LLC



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ij76dx



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

