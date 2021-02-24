Global Screw Compressors Market Report 2021: Increasing Investment in R&D for Innovative Designs Coupled with the Increasing Demand from End-user Industries
Feb 24, 2021, 08:15 ET
The Global Screw Compressors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period
The Global Screw Compressors Market is driven by growing need for energy-efficient screw compressor. Moreover, advantages such as less maintenance, easy to use and low operation costs is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Increasing investment in R&D for innovative designs coupled with the increasing demand from the end-user industries is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.
The Global Screw Compressors Market is segmented based on type, stage, application, end-use industry, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into oil-injected screw compressors and oil-free screw compressors. Out of which, the oil-injected screw compressors segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to its wide use in the industries including road side construction, mining & processing plants, among others in order to reduce costly downtime and production delays.
Based on the end-use industry, the market is fragmented into oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage, automotive, power plants, mining & metals and others. Among them, the automotive segment is projected to lead the screw compressors market during the forecast period owing to growing use of screw compressors for onshore and offshore applications.
Key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.
Key Target Audience:
- Screw compressors manufacturers
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to screw compressors
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID_ 19 on Global Screw Compressors Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Screw Compressors Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Oil-injected Screw Compressors and Oil-Free Screw Compressors)
6.2.2. By Stage (Single-Stage and Multi-Stage)
6.2.3. By Application (Stationary and Portable)
6.2.4. By End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Power Plants, Mining & Metals and Others)
6.2.5. By Company (2020)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Stage
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Screw Compressors Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Screw Compressors Market Outlook
7.3.3. Australia Screw Compressors Market Outlook
7.3.4. Japan Screw Compressors Market Outlook
7.3.5. South Korea Screw Compressors Market Outlook
8. Europe Screw Compressors Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Stage
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Screw Compressors Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Screw Compressors Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Screw Compressors Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Screw Compressors Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Screw Compressors Market Outlook
9. North America Screw Compressors Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Stage
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Screw Compressors Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Screw Compressors Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Screw Compressors Market Outlook
10. South America Screw Compressors Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Stage
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Screw Compressors Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Screw Compressors Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Screw Compressors Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Screw Compressors Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Stage
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Screw Compressors Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Screw Compressors Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Screw Compressors Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Atlas Copco AB
14.2. Ingersoll Rand PLC
14.3. GE Oil & Gas Inc.
14.4. Siemens AG
14.5. Hitachi Ltd.
14.6. Man Energy Solutions (Man SE)
14.7. Kobe Steel Ltd.
14.8. Howden Group Ltd.
14.9. Boge Kompressoren Otto Boge Gmbh & Company KG
14.10. Sullair LLC
15. Strategic Recommendations
