Global Screw Water Pump Market By Type (Progressive Cavity Pump, Twin Screw Pump & Triple Screw Pump), By End Use (Oil & Gas, Power, Water Treatment, Chemicals, Food & Beverages and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

According to "Global Screw Water Pump Market By Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" screw pumps market stood at $ 3 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 4.6 billion by 2023. Anticipated increase in screw pump sales can be attributed to robust growth in water treatment industry and rising oil & gas exploration activities. Water pollution is increasing at an alarming rate globally, and consequently the need for pure & clean water is also increasing, which in turn is fuelling demand for screw pumps for faster and better treatment of water. Moreover, with growing automobile industry across the globe, demand for screw pumps is further expected to increase for oil extraction, refining, manufacturing & transport processes. Additionally, expanding food & beverages industry is anticipated to fuel growth in global screw pumps market during forecast period.Global screw pumps market is controlled by these major players, namely, Colfax Corporation, NETZSCH Pumps & Systems, ITT INC., Flowserve Corporation, Gardner Denver, Inc., SPX Corporation, Leistritz Pumpen GmbH, PSG Dover, Iwaki Co Ltd., and Alfa Laval Corporate AB.



"Global Screw Water Pump Market By Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" discusses the following aspects of Screw Water Pump market globally:

• Screw Water Pump Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Progressive Cavity Pump, Twin Screw Pump & Triple Screw Pump), By End Use (Oil & Gas, Power, Water Treatment, Chemicals, Food & Beverages and Others), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Screw Water Pump distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



