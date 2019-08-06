Global Scroll & Absorption Chillers Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Scroll & Absorption Chillers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Scroll Chillers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Scroll Chillers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.





While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$70.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$274.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Scroll Chillers will reach a market size of US$362.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$454.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BROAD Group (China); Carrier Corporation (USA); Century Corporation (Korea); Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan); EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH (Germany); Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (Japan); Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA); Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China); Robur Corporation (USA); Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (China); Thermax Ltd. (India); Trane, Inc. (USA); Yazaki Energy Systems, Inc. (USA)







SCROLL & ABSORPTION CHILLERS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Scroll & Absorption Chillers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Scroll Chillers (Product) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Absorption Chillers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Global Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Scroll Chillers (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Scroll Chillers (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Scroll Chillers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Absorption Chillers (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Absorption Chillers (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Absorption Chillers (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Commercial (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Commercial (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Commercial (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Industrial (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Industrial (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Industrial (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Scroll Chillers (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Absorption Chillers (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)

in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 21: United States Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Scroll & Absorption Chillers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Scroll & Absorption Chillers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 32: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Scroll &

Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 36: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Scroll & Absorption Chillers in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Scroll Chillers (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Absorption Chillers (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 47: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Scroll & Absorption Chillers Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 50: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 63: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Scroll & Absorption Chillers in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Scroll & Absorption

Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 71: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scroll & Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 80: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 89: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Scroll & Absorption Chillers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 92: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Vertical for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 95: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 108: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 112: Indian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 113: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 120: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scroll & Absorption

Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scroll & Absorption Chillers MARKET Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Scroll & Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scroll & Absorption Chillers MARKET in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 126: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Scroll & Absorption

Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 137: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Scroll & Absorption Chillers Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 140: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 153: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Scroll & Absorption Chillers MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 155: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Scroll & Absorption Chillers MARKET Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Scroll & Absorption Chillers

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 159: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 161: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Scroll & Absorption Chillers

Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 167: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Scroll & Absorption Chillers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 170: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Scroll &

Absorption Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 174: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift in

Iran by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 176: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Scroll & Absorption Chillers Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 179: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Scroll & Absorption

Chillers in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Scroll & Absorption Chillers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 189: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 190: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Scroll & Absorption Chillers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 192: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Scroll & Absorption Chillers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Scroll & Absorption Chillers MARKET Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Scroll & Absorption Chillers MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 198: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 200: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Scroll & Absorption Chillers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BROAD GROUP

CARRIER CORPORATION

CENTURY CORPORATION

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

EAW ENERGIEANLAGENBAU GMBH

HITACHI APPLIANCES

JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..

MIDEA GROUP

ROBUR CORPORATION

SHUANGLIANG ECO-ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

THERMAX

TRANE

YAZAKI ENERGY SYSTEMS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

