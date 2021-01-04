Global SD-WAN Markets Report 2020-2025 - SD-WAN support Services Market will Reach $789M

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SD-WAN Market by Components, Appliances, Services, Deployment, Segments and Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SDN in support of Wide Area Networking (WAN), also known as SD-WAN is rapidly achieving mainstream adoption as both network operators and enterprises take a software-centric approach to more optimally manage WAN operations and provide efficient access to cloud applications. Part of the reason for its popularity is the technology enables solutions that provide a more open hardware architecture configuration. This facilitates greater flexibility overall as well as ease of migration from proprietary boxes and multiprotocol label switching services, which is a dominant industry trend as networks increasingly utilize virtualized infrastructure and non-proprietary equipment.



Many consider SD-WAN part of the evolution of SDN as applied to existing networking technologies such as Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), which directs data from one node to the next based on short path labels rather than long network addresses. SD-WAN was often applied as an overlay to existing network technologies such as MPLS virtual private networks and the Internet as a whole. SD-WAN saw early favor with enterprise networks on a managed service basis but has also gained great support with communication service providers (CSP) as a means of unifying networks that are increasingly becoming software-controlled and virtualized.



While the initial industry driver for SD-WAN has been reducing bandwidth costs and overall operational expense reduction, there are other benefits as businesses increasingly rely upon the cloud-based services model. Enabling more efficient operations, SD-WAN also facilitates a more robust and survivable environment such as the ability to support alternate/redundant paths for routing broadband traffic, which is especially important for cloud-based service quality of service support. This is especially important in a multi-cloud environment in which there is a need for visibility and control for hybrid networks involving centralized cloud and edge computing equipment as well as a combination of public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructure.



It is important to note that SD-WAN is not only for network operators as it has also become the go-to platform for deploying and managing new enterprise network services. In fact, leading communications service providers offer SD-WAN services to enterprise on a managed service basis. Carriers espouse this approach as less risky for the enterprise including the ability to ramp-up costs as their network needs dictate. The initial wave of enterprise SD-WAN spending was a result of direct purchase from SD-WAN networking vendors, which places an onus upon enterprise to manage their own networks to some degree.



Accordingly, the majority of enterprise organizations are considering SD-WAN with plans towards utilizing solutions in a managed service environment. However, there remains a large proportion of enterprises that still rely upon MPLS. Those remaining are considering strategies to wean their dependency including limiting MPLS only to areas with infrastructure limitations, throttling traffic to data centers that still use MPLS, and other tactics. Enterprise hold-outs acknowledge that MPLS provides its existing quality of service needs for their buildings, campus networks, and metro Ethernet services.

Select Report Findings:

Overall global SD-WAN market will reach $6.5B by 2025

by 2025 Global SD-WAN support services market will reach $789M by 2025

by 2025 Leading vendors are focused on multi-cloud, edge enabled networks

Managed SD-WAN services gaining ground in select enterprise verticals

Equipment replacements a major driver for migration from MPLS to SD-WAN

Important professional services include consulting, implementation, and training

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Virtualized and Programmable Infrastructure

2.1.1 Softwarization

2.1.2 Virtualization

2.2 Evolution of Software Controlled Networks

2.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Networks



3.0 SD-WAN Benefits

3.1 Cost Savings

3.2 Flexible Network Management

3.3 Survivability and Reliability

3.4 Efficient Multi-cloud Environment



4.0 SD-WAN Market Drivers

4.1 Equipment Upgrades

4.2 Standardization

4.3 Open Networking

4.4 Neutral Hosting



5.0 SD-WAN Challenges and Opportunities

5.1 Developing More Secure Networks

5.2 Optimizing Web-scale Architecture

5.3 Improving Operational Efficiency

6.0 SD-WAN Vendor Analysis

6.1 Adaptiv Networks

6.2 Aryaka Networks

6.3 Bigleaf Networks

6.4 Cato Networks

6.5 Cisco

6.6 Citrix

6.7 Cloudgenix

6.8 Cradlepoint

6.9 Fatpipe

6.10 Fortinet

6.11 HPE

6.12 Huawei

6.13 Infovista

6.14 Juniper Networks

6.15 Lavelle Networks

6.16 Martello

6.17 Mushroom Networks

6.18 Nuage Networks (Nokia)

6.19 Oracle

6.20 Peplink

6.21 Riverbed

6.22 Silver Peak

6.23 VeloCloud (Vmware)

6.24 Versa Networks

6.25 Zenlayer



7.0 SD-WAN Managed Service Provider Analysis

7.1 ASCO TLC

7.2 AT&T

7.3 BCM One

7.4 BCN Telecom

7.5 BT Global Services

7.6 BullsEye Telecom

7.7 CenturyLink

7.8 China Mobile

7.9 China Telecom Global

7.10 CMC Networks

7.11 Colt

7.12 Comcast Business

7.13 Consolidated Communications

7.14 Epsilon

7.15 Exponential-e

7.16 Frontier Communications

7.17 GeoLinks

7.18 Globe Telecom

7.19 GTT

7.20 Hutchison Global Communications

7.21 Internet Solutions

7.22 Kalaam Telecom

7.23 KDDI

7.24 Macquarie Telecom

7.25 Masergy

7.26 MegaPath

7.27 MetTel

7.28 NetFortris

7.29 NetOne Systems

7.30 NTT Communications

7.31 Optus

7.32 Orange Business Services

7.33 PCCW Global

7.34 PLDT

7.35 Sify

7.36 SingTel

7.37 SK Broadband

7.38 SoftBank

7.39 Spectrotel

7.40 Sprint

7.41 Tata Communications

7.42 Telefonica

7.43 TelePacific

7.44 Telia Carrier

7.45 Telstra

7.46 Telus

7.47 T-Systems

7.48 Vector Security Networks

7.49 Verizon

7.50 Viettel

7.51 Virgin Media

7.52 Vodafone

7.53 Vonage

7.54 Windstream

7.55 Zayo



8.0 SD-WAN Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

8.1 SD-WAN Carrier and Enterprise Markets

8.1.1 Communication Service Provider SD-WAN

8.1.1 SD-WAN Managed Services

8.1.2 SD-WAN in Enterprise

8.2 Global SD-WAN Forecast 2020 - 2025

8.3 SD-WAN by Components 2020 - 2025

8.3.1 SD-WAN by Appliance Type 2020 - 2025

8.3.2 SD-WAN by Service Type 2020 - 2025

8.3.2.1 SD-WAN Professional Services 2020 - 2025

8.3.2.2 SD-WAN Managed Services 2020 - 2025

8.4 Regional SD-WAN Markets 2020 - 2025

8.5 SD-WAN by Market Segment 2020 - 2025

8.5.1 SD-WAN by Communication Service Providers 2020 - 2025

8.5.2 SD-WAN by Enterprise Vertical 2020 - 2025

8.6 SD-WAN by Region 2020 - 2025



9.0 Future Outlook for SD-WAN



10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wik5rv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

