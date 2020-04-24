Global Seafood Packaging Industry, Forecast to 2027: COVID-19 Assessment, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Threats

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seafood Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Seafood Packaging market accounted for $4.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increasing population, rising demand for fresh seafood, and rising popularity of nutraceuticals. However, the fluctuation in prices of seafood is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

By product, the trays segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they enable the consumers to cook the contents without compromising on the integrity and taste of the food. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income of the people of the region coupled with increasing export of seafood.

Some of the key players in Seafood Packaging market include Smurfit Kappa, Berry Global, Winpak, Sealed Air, DS Smith, Constantia Flexibles, Pactiv, Amcor, AEP Industries, Graham Packaging, Bischof + Klein, Clondalkin Group, Coveris, Bemis, Huhtamaki, and Victory Packaging.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Seafood Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Crustacean

5.3 Molluscs

5.4 Fish

5.4.1 Salmon

5.4.2 Tuna



6 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Modified Atmospheric Packaging

6.3 Retort Technology

6.4 Vacuum Packaging



7 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Convenience Shops

7.3 Super Markets

7.4 Online Food Stores



8 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flexible Packaging

8.3 Rigid Packaging



9 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cans

9.3 Containers

9.4 Trays

9.5 Boxes

9.6 Pouches

9.7 Bottles

9.8 Bags



10 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Paper

10.3 Metal

10.4 Glass

10.5 Fiber

10.6 Wood

10.7 Plastic

10.7.1 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

10.7.2 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

10.7.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

10.7.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

10.7.5 Polypropylene (PP)

10.7.6 Polyamide (PA)



11 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fresh

11.3 Processed

11.3.1 Ready-to-eat

11.3.2 Dried

11.3.3 Chilled

11.3.4 Frozen



12 Global Seafood Packaging Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Smurfit Kappa

14.2 Berry Global

14.3 Winpak

14.4 Sealed Air

14.5 DS Smith

14.6 Constantia Flexibles

14.7 Pactiv

14.8 Amcor

14.9 AEP Industries

14.10 Graham Packaging

14.11 Bischof + Klein

14.12 Clondalkin Group

14.13 Coveris

14.14 Bemis

14.15 Huhtamaki

14.16 Victory Packaging



