Global Seafreight Forwarding Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, CJ Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL Group & Kuehne+Nagel

The global seafreight forwarding market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2022.

The rising popularity of blockchain technology in the shipping industry is one of the key factors gaining traction in the market. Blockchain systems are increasingly being used to make the processes more efficient and cut costs by eliminating the need for a central authority for maintaining records.

Market Overview



Growing global cross-border e-commerce market is driving the LCL volume

There has been a significant increase in the global cross-border e-commerce trade. Such continuous increase in the foreign trade is likely to influence the seafreight forwarding market positively. Factors such as the rising purchasing power parity and internet penetration is likely to contribute majorly to the growth of the market.



High freight cost and operational difficulties

The continuous consolidation in the shipping industry owing to low demand, non-utilization of vessels, and other factors is one of the key factors hindering the growth of the market. Major companies are forming alliances to result into an oligopolistic market.



Competitive Landscape



The seafreight forwarding market is highly fragmented with several players incorporating blockchain technology to meet the evolving demands of the end-users. Some of the key players in the market including the DHL Group, CJ Logistics, CEVA Logistics are increasingly innovating with their solutions to gain a competitive advantage over the other players resulting in intense competition.

Report Summary:



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing global cross-border e-commerce market owing to the rising purchasing power of consumers particularly in the emerging economies. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of blockchain in the shipping industry.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the consolidation in the shipping industry leading to the high freight cost and operational difficulties.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Segmentation by service

Comparison by service

FCL - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

LCL - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by service

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of blockchain in the shipping industry

Increasing deployment of mega-ships

Increasing deployment of online freight management platforms

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

CJ Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL Group

Kuehne+Nagel

PART 15: APPENDIX



