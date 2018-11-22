Global Seafreight Forwarding Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, CJ Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL Group & Kuehne+Nagel
12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Seafreight Forwarding Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global seafreight forwarding market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2022.
The rising popularity of blockchain technology in the shipping industry is one of the key factors gaining traction in the market. Blockchain systems are increasingly being used to make the processes more efficient and cut costs by eliminating the need for a central authority for maintaining records.
Market Overview
Growing global cross-border e-commerce market is driving the LCL volume
There has been a significant increase in the global cross-border e-commerce trade. Such continuous increase in the foreign trade is likely to influence the seafreight forwarding market positively. Factors such as the rising purchasing power parity and internet penetration is likely to contribute majorly to the growth of the market.
High freight cost and operational difficulties
The continuous consolidation in the shipping industry owing to low demand, non-utilization of vessels, and other factors is one of the key factors hindering the growth of the market. Major companies are forming alliances to result into an oligopolistic market.
Competitive Landscape
The seafreight forwarding market is highly fragmented with several players incorporating blockchain technology to meet the evolving demands of the end-users. Some of the key players in the market including the DHL Group, CJ Logistics, CEVA Logistics are increasingly innovating with their solutions to gain a competitive advantage over the other players resulting in intense competition.
Report Summary:
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing global cross-border e-commerce market owing to the rising purchasing power of consumers particularly in the emerging economies. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of blockchain in the shipping industry.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the consolidation in the shipping industry leading to the high freight cost and operational difficulties.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Segmentation by service
- Comparison by service
- FCL - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- LCL - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by service
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of blockchain in the shipping industry
- Increasing deployment of mega-ships
- Increasing deployment of online freight management platforms
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- C.H. Robinson
- CEVA Logistics
- CJ Logistics
- DB Schenker
- DHL Group
- Kuehne+Nagel
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8jtmrl/global_seafreight?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article