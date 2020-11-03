Global Seaweed Cultivation (Aquaculture, Wild Harvesting) Markets, 2020-2025: Focus on Form (Liquid, Powder, Flakes, Sheets) & Application (Food, Feed, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals)

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seaweed Cultivation Market by Type (Red, Brown, Green), Method of Harvesting (Aquaculture, Wild Harvesting), Form (Liquid, Powder, Flakes, Sheets), Application (Food, Feed, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is projected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, in terms of value

Factors such as edible seaweeds' functional properties, growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed-based products, increasing industrial, agricultural, feed-related applications, and the rising market for seaweed as snack products are projected to drive the growth of the seaweed cultivation industry during the forecast period.



However, excessive use of seaweed products can adversely affect consumers' health due to toxic minerals such as heavy metal residues. This has led to increasing health concerns globally, which, in turn, serves as a restraining factor for the growth of the seaweed cultivation market.

The red seaweed is estimated to dominate the global seaweed cultivation market, in terms of volume.

Red seaweeds are the largest group of seaweeds that are directly consumed as food due to their high content of essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. As the red seaweeds are nutrition-dense, they are used mainly in various food products, such as soups, salads, snacks, and sushi.



Red seaweeds are preferred more due to their nutrition and protein-rich properties compared to brown and green seaweeds. These seaweeds are also used to manufacture agar and carrageenan, widely used as a thickening and gelling agent. On account of these factors, the red seaweed is projected to witness high demand globally.

Seaweeds harvested from aquaculture is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

Seaweeds are mainly obtained from aquaculture and are used for the extraction and production of carrageenan and alginates. The rise in demand for aquaculture seaweeds as a raw material for the hydrocolloid industry to manufacture carrageenan, agar-agar, and alginates is projected to reflect overall market growth positively.



Furthermore, aquaculture seaweeds' cultivation does not require large setups and causes minimum harm to fishery resources and seabed. In the developing countries, this method acts as a sustainable activity, which also provides an alternative livelihood for the small-scale fishing community. Due to these factors, seaweed aquaculture remains high across regions, contributing toward the overall market growth.

The global market for seaweed cultivation is dominated by major players such as Cargill (US), DuPont (US), Groupe Roullier (France), CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (US), Acadian Seaplants (US), Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (China), and Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd. (China).



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Functional Properties of Edible Seaweeds and Growth in Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Seaweed-Based Products

Rise in Seaweed Farming Practices Propelled by Global Demand

Increasing Industrial, Agricultural, and Feed-Related Applications

Rising Market for Seaweed as a Snack Product

Restraints

Natural Calamities Hindering the Production of Seaweeds

Opportunities

Increase in Technological Developments

Challenges

Lack of Financial Support, Government Engagement, and Improper Marine Spatial Plans

Toxicity Associated with the Consumption of Seaweeds

Value Chain: Food, Feed, and Agricultural Products



Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business



Pricing Analysis



Market Map



Technology Analysis



Patent Analysis



Case Study Analysis

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

DuPont (US)

Groupe Roullier ( France )

) CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (US)

Acadian Seaplants ( Canada )

) Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (China)

Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. (China)

Seaweed Energy Solutions AS (Norway)

The Seaweed Company ( Netherlands )

) Algea (Norway)

Seasol ( Australia )

) Gelymar ( Chile )

) Algaia ( France )

) CEAMSA ( Spain )

) COMPO EXPERT ( Germany )

) Leili (China)

Irish Seaweeds ( Ireland )

) AtSeaNova ( Belgium )

) Mara Seaweed ( Scotland )

) AquAgri Processing Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Sea6 Energy ( India )

) Symbrosia (US)

ALGAplus ( Portugal )

) Volta Greentech ( Sweden )

