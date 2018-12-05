Global Second Hand Appliances Market to 2025 - Freestanding Fridge Freezers and Freestanding Automatic Washing Machines Hold the Largest Market Share

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Second hand appliances market is flourishing rapidly due rise in the income of lower class consumers. Additionally, global second hand appliances market is growing on the account of low transaction cost and increase product life time.

Freestanding fridge freezers and freestanding automatic washing machines are the major products having large market share of 13.53% and 10.52% respectively in overall second hand appliances market

Global Second Hand Appliances market marked a growth of 5.3% in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.3% and is likely to garner USD 10,687.59 Million by the end of 2025. Key factors responsible for increasing usage of second hand appliances are reduced cost of product, rising presence of offline and online second hand shops. Additionally, growing income of lower and middles class segment is fostering the demand of second hand appliances.

Further, the market of global second hand appliances is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.45% in 2025 as compared to the previous year. Growing need for appliances is expected to spur the growth of second hand appliances market over the forecast period.

Freestanding fridge freezers and freestanding automatic washing machines segment accounted for USD 623.49 Million and USD 529.5 Million respectively in 2017. Further, global freestanding fridge freezers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of freestanding fridge freezers is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.9% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

Global second hand appliances market is segmented by distribution channels into Online stores and Offline stores. The market of Offline stores is projected to garner USD 8,732.86 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 5,646.06 Million in 2017. U.S. Global offline segment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of Offline stores segment is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.8% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Risk Analysis

3.1. Demand Risk

3.2. Supply Risk

4. Top Countries with Highest demand for Second Hand Appliances Market - By Region

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

5. Global Second Hand Appliances Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast, 2017-2025

6. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

6.1. Growth Drivers

6.2. Challenges

6.3. Trends

6.4. Opportunities

7. Global Second Hand Appliances Market Segmentation Analysis

7.1. By Appliances Type Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2017-2025

7.2. By Distribution Channel Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2017-2025

7.3. By Region Market Size (USD Million), Y-O-Y Growth & Share Analysis (%), 2017-2025

8. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

