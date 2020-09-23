Global Secondary Macronutrients Industry
Global Secondary Macronutrients Market to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2027
Sep 23, 2020, 12:40 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Secondary Macronutrients estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Calcium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnesium segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Secondary Macronutrients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Sulfur Segment to Record 2% CAGR
In the global Sulfur segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Coromandel International Ltd.
- Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
- Haifa Group
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- Koch Industries, Inc.
- Kugler Company
- Nufarm Limited
- Nutrien Ltd.
- Sapec Agro S.A.
- The Mosaic Company
- Yara International ASA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Secondary Macronutrients Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Secondary Macronutrients Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Secondary Macronutrients Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Calcium (Nutrient) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Calcium (Nutrient) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Calcium (Nutrient) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Magnesium (Nutrient) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Magnesium (Nutrient) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Magnesium (Nutrient) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Sulfur (Nutrient) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Sulfur (Nutrient) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Sulfur (Nutrient) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Secondary Macronutrients Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United States
by Nutrient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United States
by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Review by Nutrient in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Nutrient for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Secondary Macronutrients: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Market for Secondary Macronutrients: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Secondary Macronutrients Market by Nutrient:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Secondary Macronutrients Market by Crop Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Secondary Macronutrients Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020-2027
Table 53: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Europe in US$
Million by Nutrient: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Europe in US$
Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Secondary Macronutrients Market in France by
Nutrient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Analysis
by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Secondary Macronutrients Market in France by Crop
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Analysis
by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Secondary Macronutrients Market by Nutrient:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Secondary Macronutrients Market by Crop Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Secondary Macronutrients:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Secondary Macronutrients:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Review by Nutrient in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Nutrient for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Russia by
Nutrient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Russia by Crop
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020-2027
Table 95: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Nutrient: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific by
Nutrient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific by
Crop Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Review by Nutrient in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Secondary Macronutrients Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Nutrient for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Secondary Macronutrients Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Secondary Macronutrients Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Secondary Macronutrients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 123: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Secondary Macronutrients Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Secondary Macronutrients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Secondary
Macronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Nutrient for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market
Share Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Secondary
Macronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market
Share Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Marketby
Nutrient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Marketby
Crop Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020-2027
Table 143: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Nutrient: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Brazil by
Nutrient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Brazil by Crop
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Secondary Macronutrients
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient:
2020 to 2027
Table 161: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Latin
America by Nutrient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Secondary Macronutrients
Market Share Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Secondary Macronutrients
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Latin
America by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Secondary Macronutrients
Market Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Historic
Marketby Nutrient in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Nutrient for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Historic
Marketby Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Crop Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Secondary Macronutrients: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Market for Secondary Macronutrients: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020-2027
Table 182: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Israel in US$
Million by Nutrient: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Israel in US$
Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Secondary Macronutrients Market by
Nutrient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Secondary Macronutrients Market by
Crop Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Secondary Macronutrients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 195: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Secondary Macronutrients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Secondary Macronutrients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market
Share Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Secondary Macronutrients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market
Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Africa by
Nutrient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Africa by Crop
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Secondary Macronutrients Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
