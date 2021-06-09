Global Secondhand E-Commerce Market 2021: Recent Activities, Major Players, Consumer Attitude, Key Takeaways

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Secondhand E-Commerce Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights into the current state and trends of the pre-used goods market on a global scale, including data points on the top market players, consumer preferences and intentions. The report concludes with key takeaways from the trend for businesses.

COVID-19 pandemic and the trend for circular economy drive secondhand E-Commerce in 2021

The secondhand sales industry has been on the rise for several years already, as the trend for circular economy and waste reduction appeared. In 2021, the market is attracting even closer attention from both consumers and market players.

Its E-Commerce component, furthermore, is doing even better, as due to the COVID-19 there has been a general trend on shifting shopping online: in a recent survey of eBay sellers, more than seven in ten respondents stated that the practice of selling and buying pre-owned goods became more common in the recent years.

Moreover, according to several surveys conducted in 2020 and cited in this market report, consumers intend to increase their spending on secondhand items in the near future. In the United States, for example, the market value of secondhand apparel, especially online, is forecasted to grow much faster than the overall retail clothing market.

In China, after a boom in 2016, secondhand E-Commerce continues to grow exceptionally fast, with two major players Xianyu and Zhuanzhuan leading the market. On the other side of the world, new much stricter regulations in France against textile waste should have major implications for the new clothing market in the country, and in the whole European Union later.

Report Coverage

This report covers the global B2C and C2C Secondhand E-Commerce and offline market. Some data points on B2B Secondhand Commerce are also included.

The report covers the current state and trends of the secondhand sales industry in different countries, as well offers an overview of as consumer preferences and demand drivers.

The following regions/countries were included: the United States , Europe (including Germany and France ), and Asia (including China and South Korea ).

, (including and ), and (including and ). The report contains relevant information about regulations, international comparisons, market trends, secondhand E-Commerce adoption rates, consumer preferences, and players. Not all types of information were included for each country, due to varying data availability.

Report Structure

The report starts with a global overview of the current state and market trends of the secondhand industry, including recent activities of some major players, as well as statistics applied to the global scale. Regional chapters follow the global overview and include information on countries' activities, consumer attitude towards secondhand sales, and other data points. The market report concludes with the key takeaways.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary



2. Global Market Overview

Overview of the Current State and Future Trends of the Secondhand Market, May 2021

Overview of Challenges for Secondhand Commerce Players during COVID-19, May 2021

Wardrobe Composition, by Channel of Purchase, in % of Secondhand Customers, 2020e & 2023f

Intent to Spend More/Less in the Next 5 Years on Fashion, by Various Businesses Models, in % of Female Respondents, January 2020

Planned Changes in Shopping Behavior Towards Fashion Once COVID-19 Restrictions Released, in % of Respondents who

Ranked the Behavior First or Second Among Planned Changes, June 2020

Secondhand Market Consumer Profiles, October 2020

Breakdown of Secondhand Consumer Types, by Secondhand Spending, and by Secondhand and Firsthand Spending, in %, October 2020

Breakdown of Secondhand Players and Their Positioning in Three Categories, incl. Generalist, Luxury Generalist and Hard Luxury Specialist, September 2020

Share of eBay Generation Z C2C Sellers Who Said that Buying Pre-Owned Goods Became More Common in 2020, in %, November 2020

Share of Luxury Consumers Who Prefer Purchasing Luxury Secondhand Items Directly from Luxury Brands, in %, 2020

Share of Luxury Consumers Who Would Like Brands to Certify Secondhand Items That Are Sold via Resellers, in %, 2020

Share of Respondents Who Purchased a Luxury Secondhand Item in the Past 12 Months, and Who Consider Purchasing a Luxury Item in the Future, in %, 2020

Market Value of Secondhand Hard Luxury Items, in EUR billion, and CAGR, in %, 2020e - 2025f

Breakdown of Secondhand Hard Luxury Sales Channels, incl. Auction Houses, Offline, and Online, in %, 2020

Breakdown of Secondhand Hard Luxury Items' Consumers, by Gender, in %, 2020

Breakdown of Hard Luxury Market Shares, by Regions and Countries, in %, 2020

Secondhand Luxury Market Entering Models, April 2021

Share of eBay C2C Sellers Who Also Bought Pre-Owned Goods In the Last 12 Months, in %, November 2020

Share of eBay C2C Sellers Who Sold Pre-Owned Items Because of the Positive Environmental Impact, in %, November 2020

Share of eBay C2C Sellers Who Started Selling Pre-Owned Goods in 2020 to Make Extra Cash, in %, November 2020

Overview of Solutions Against the Excess Merchandise of Retail Brands, August 2020

Overview of Secondhand Clothing Online Platforms' Activities during COVID-19, April 2021

3. North America

3.1. United States

Total Secondhand Market Size, incl. Resale and Traditional Thrift & Donation, in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, 2019 - 2024f

Market Value of Apparel Retail Sector, and Market Value of the Secondhand Apparel Component, in USD billion, 2020e & 2021f

Market Value of Online Secondhand Apparel, and Market Value of Offline Secondhand Apparel, in USD billion, 2020e & 2021f

Share of eBay C2C Sellers Who Said that Buying Pre-Owned Goods Became More Common in Recent Years, in %, November 2020

Overview of Platforms on the Secondhand E-Commerce Market, May 2021

eBay's GMV Sales Growth as Compared to Global, in %, 2013 - 2020

Estimated Craigslist's Revenue, in USD million, 2013- 2020

Overview of Backflip Recommerce Platform, March 2021

4. Europe

4.1. Regional

Intend to Buy More Secondhand Fashion Items After COVID-19 Crisis, by Age Group, in % of Consumers, April 2020

4.2. Germany

Secondhand Online Market Overview, April 2021

Shopping Channels for Secondhand Items, in % of Respondents, August 2020

Top Reasons for Secondhand Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, August 2020

Online Platforms Used to Buy or Sell Pre-Owned Items, in % of Respondents, September 2020

Pre-Owned Product Categories Purchased, in % of Respondents, September 2020

Pre-Owned Product Categories Sold in the Past 12 Months, in % of Respondents, September 2020

4.3. France

Overview of the New Regulation Against Waste, May 2021

Secondhand Shopping Channels, in % of Secondhand Shoppers, February 2021

Total Yearly Budget for Textile, and Yearly Budget for Secondhand Clothing, in EUR, 2019 & 2020e

Share of Shoppers Who Bought Secondhand Clothes in 2020, and Share of Shoppers Who Sold Secondhand Clothes in 2020, in %, February 2021

4.4. Russia

Overview of the Secondhand Retail Market amid COVID-19, and Top 10 Fashion Resellers, by the Number of Visits, in thousands, February 2020

5. Asia-Pacific

5.1. China

Overview of Secondhand E-Commerce Market, May 2021

Secondhand E-Commerce Market Value, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2020

Top Secondhand E-Commerce Players, by Market Valuation, in CNY billion, December 2020

Secondhand E-Commerce Number of Users, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2020

5.2. South Korea

Secondhand E-Commerce Market Players Overview, April 2021

Share of Consumers Who Ever Bought Secondhand Items, and Share of Consumers Who Bought Secondhand Items in The Past Year, in %, October 2020

Top 3 Pre-Owned Product Categories Purchased, in % of Consumers, October 2020

6. Key Takeaways

