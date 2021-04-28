Global Security Awareness Training Market Report 2021: Focus on Growth Opportunities in the Rising Trend of Social Engineering Attacks & Reputation of Enterprises

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Factors in Security - Global Security Awareness Training Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study on the global security awareness training (SAT) market examines the 3 key strategic imperatives that will impact the market; market growth drivers and restraints are also discussed.

However, the focus of the study is on the growth opportunities (GOs) that can be mined with the rising trend of social engineering attacks and the associated threats to the revenue and the reputation of enterprises. Some of these GOs include white label partnerships, partnerships with distributors and resellers, and awareness campaigns to increase customer education about SAT.

Enterpries are exposed to multiple types of threats to confidential company data pertaining to employees, partners, suppliers, and customers. Despite having advanced technological systems and policies in place, human error exposes an organization to attacks from cyberadversaries.

Companies are facing a substantial threat from social engineering attacks such as phishing, especially because remote working is on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, businesses of all sizes are realizing the importance of training non-technical employees to become the first line of defense for their organizations. The best technological solutions cannot prevent an attack when employees are not aware of security best practices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Security Awareness Training Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Security Awareness Training Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Security Awareness Training Market

Growth Drivers for the Security Awareness Training Market

Growth Restraints for the Security Awareness Training Market

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Security Awareness Training Market

Growth Opportunity 1: White Label Partnerships for Customer Acquisition, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships with Distributors and Resellers to Expand Customer Base in EMEA and APAC, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 3: Awareness Campaigns to Educate Customers About the Significance of and the Need for SAT, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 4: Geographic Expansion to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain an Early-Mover Advantage, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 5: Vertical Expansion to Drive Additional Revenue Growth, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 6: Integration with Third-Party Applications to Add Value to SOC Teams, 2021-2023

Growth Opportunity 7: Real-time Behavioral Tracking of End Users to Measure Campaign Effectiveness, 2021-2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xq5djo

