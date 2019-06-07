Global Security Company's Day Of Service Benefits 90 Organizations In 80 Underserved Communities Across North America

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global systems integrator and socially-minded Convergint Technologies colleagues will set aside their "day jobs" to give their time, expertise, resources, and more than $100,000 in donated security equipment, as part of their efforts to step up security and help address alarming school security challenges. They will also volunteer at multiple charities to benefit underserved areas in local communities throughout North America.

The service-focused annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day began 18 years ago, and the more recent STEP Up for Schools initiative (Secure, Train, Educate, Protect), this year includes more than 3,100 colleagues, with payroll of more than $1 million, volunteering across 80 local communities to help 72 charitable organizations and 18 local schools in need of security upgrades. Convergint staff is also updating security at a residential center serving children in foster care and a camp serving veterans, among other activities performed across the country.

"The security issues facing our local communities, particularly in underserved areas, continue to impact our colleagues, and we're in the unique position to step up and make a difference," said Convergint CEO Ken Lochiatto. "We are thrilled to be able to offer our experience, talents, and connections to help secure local schools and provide assistance at charitable organizations, an investment that we are happy to make in our local communities."

Convergint's STEP Up efforts include security camera installations, cleaning and repairing exterior cameras, maintenance, facility beautification, and other upgrades and professional analysis. Activities are taking place in Atlanta, Ga.; Charleston, S.C.; Chicago, Ill.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Dallas and San Antonio, Texas; Denver, Co.; Nashville, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; Richmond, Va.; and Tulsa, Ok.

Convergint teams are also providing their assistance at veteran's organizations, homeless shelters, women's and children's shelters, food banks, public parks, flood recovery initiatives, animal and animal therapy organizations, hospice groups, home building organizations, and groups for the developmentally challenged.

For more information about Convergint Technologies' Social Responsibility and STEP Up initiatives, how to donate materials, or see if your local school can participate, go to www.convergint.com/STEPUp.

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

