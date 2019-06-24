Global Security Markets, 2018-2019 & 2025 - Growth Opportunities in Introduction and Integration of Solutions Overcoming Consequent Capability Gaps
Jun 24, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Market Analysis, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security market is poised to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.81% over 2018-2025
Cybersecurity is the most crucial technology segment that is projected to grow at a faster rate than the overall security market, achieving a CAGR of 9.20% over the same period. An inevitable need for advanced security solutions to contain geopolitical instability, rising crime-terror nexus through prison-based radicalization, border conflicts, evolving business models and digital transformation will mark the growth of the security industry. The global security industry is going through a massive digital transformation through the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain technologies in security operations.
Research Benefits
This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the key digital transformations happening in the physical and cybersecurity industry, the technological evolution that is ongoing, and the implications of those. It also discusses key aspects of industry megatrends and identifies areas of opportunities for the security industry and also areas where the industry will potentially add value in terms of helping the digital revolution being realized.
All security industry participants and the related industry verticals will benefit from this research as this is a visionary study investigating the big picture perspectives of security industry and how it is looking to revolutionize the rest of the industries across the globe. Technology companies looking to feed into the digital transformation megatrend across the security domain in multiple market segments will also benefit from this study as they will get to understand their potential role in the future.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key global security threats and challenges that end users are facing and how suppliers can support to mitigate them?
- What are the key global security trends impacting the demand and supply in the security market?
- Which key evolving security technologies are bringing disruptive changes in the value chain of security market from the perspective of both suppliers and end users?
- What are the key drivers and challenges impacting forecasts for the global electronic security and cybersecurity market by technologies and regions?
- How will the competitive landscape of the security market evolve based on new security business models and mergers & acquisitions by top industry participants?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Top Predictions for the Security Industry in 2019
- 5G to Boost Operational Capabilities of Critical Communications Users
- Multimodal Biometrics Usage to See an Upsurge
- Emerging Significance of Unmanned Systems in the Security Market
- Strengthening Cybersecurity Investments in the Energy Sector
- GDPR Type Framework to Gain Global Acceptance
- Security Technologies to Watch in 2019
- Top Security Highlights for 2018
- Security Overview in 2018
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Key Global Security Threats - Impact on Demand and Supply
- Terrorism and Its Economic Impact - 2018
- Characteristics of Terrorists - Origin of Crime-Terror Nexus
- Global Natural Disasters and Economic Impact - 2018
- Global Cyber Attacks and Economic Impact - 2018
- Global Border and Maritime Security Technology Investments
4. Key Global Security Trends - Impact on Demand and Supply
- Geopolitical Trends - Significant Elections to Watch in 2019
- Economic Trends - Global Internal Security Spending Analysis
- Legislative Trends - Impacts on Security Infrastructure in 2019
- Technological Trends - Global Cybersecurity Trends
- Challenges to Security Environment - 2019 and Beyond
5. Emerging Futuristic Security Technologies
- Wearables and Augmented Reality
- Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)
- Blockchain and IoT Security
- Evolution of Security Solutions in 5G
- Cognitive Security
- Digital Transformation Across the Global Security Ecosystem
- Futuristic Technologies' Convergence Scenario
6. Global Security Market Analysis
- Security Market Revenue Forecast
- Security Market Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Security Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Global Cybersecurity Market Analysis
- Cybersecurity Market Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Key Segment
- Cybersecurity Investments - Global Hot Spots and Top Segments
- Key Ongoing and Upcoming Cybersecurity Projects - Global, 2018-2019
- Global Cybersecurity Market Forecast - Discussion (2018 vs. 2019)
8. Global Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) Security Segment Analysis
- CNI Security Segment Revenue Forecast
- Airports Security Sub-segment Analysis
- Ports Security Sub-segment Analysis
- Land Borders Security Sub-segment Analysis
- Oil & Gas Security Sub-segment Analysis
- Mass Transport Security Sub-segment Analysis
- Utility Security Sub-segment Analysis
- Major CNI Segment Ongoing and Upcoming Projects - Global, 2018-2019
- Digital Transformation Across the CNI Security Segment
9. Global Public Order & Security Segment Analysis
- Public Order & Security Segment Revenue Forecast
- First Responders Security Sub-segment Analysis
- Disaster and Emergency Management Sub-segment Analysis
- Major Public Safety & Security Segment Projects - Global, 2018-2019
- Digital Transformation Across the Public Order & Security Segment
10. Global Commercial Infrastructure Segment Analysis
- Commercial Security Segment Revenue Forecast
- Banking & Finance Security Sub-segment Analysis
- Major Banking & Finance Security Segment Projects - Global, 2018-2019
- Digital Transformation Across Commercial Security Segment
11. Security Market - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape - Command, Control, and Communications
- Competitive Landscape - Access Control and ID Mgmt. (Biometrics)
- Competitive Landscape - Screening and Detection
- Competitive Landscape - Unmanned Systems
- Competitive Landscape - Video Analytics
- Competitive Landscape - Cybersecurity
- Electronic Security - Key Identified Mergers and Acquisitions (2018)
- Cybersecurity - Key Identified Mergers and Acquisitions (2018)
- Security Business Models - Evolution
- Key Evolving Security Business Models
- Case Study - Axon's Transformation from Product to Service
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- TIES Project - 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. Key Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- Axon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lerzlw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article