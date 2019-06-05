Global Security Operations Center Market 2019-2025 with Capgemini, Cisco, Symantec, SecureWorks, & IBM Dominating

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Operations Center Market - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts that the Security Operations Center market revenue is estimated to be $31,796.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $61,199.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

According to the SOC market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the Security Operations Center market in 2019 owing to strong economic conditions in the region and increased focus to enhance advanced systems protection for the enterprises. The cybersecurity is the focus area for the SOCs detecting threats from external sources.

The Asia Pacific region holds a good potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in SOCs due to presence of the emerging countries such as India, China, and Philippines and organizations in the region are experiencing increase in customers and focus on data protection and threat detection.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The Security Operations Center market vendors are extending its partner ecosystem with capabilities in integration, consulting, reseller, and geographical reach to enhance their service offerings. The Security Operations Center market is expected to enhance the security operations of enterprises with continuous monitoring and early threat detection.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include analyst opinion, offerings, and competitive landscape. The holistic systems protection with endpoint security, data loss prevention, threat intelligence, among others are expected to drive the Security Operations Center market set up across the globe.

Some of the key vendors in the market are:

Capgemini

Cisco

Symantec

SecureWorks

IBM

Other companies covered in the report are Fortinet, F5 Networks, Verizon, British Telecom, and Digital Guardian.



Segmentation of component

Software

Services

In 2019, the services segment occupied the largest market share and is expected to have the higher share during the forecast period. The services segment is majorly contributed by the managed security services providers who provide services from their SOCs to multiple clients and manage the SOCs of the clients.



Segmentation of function

Security Services

Threat and Infrastructure Management

Identity and Access Management

Data Security

In 2019 the security services occupied the largest market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The MSSPs help enterprises in continuous security software updates and enhanced detection of cyber-attacks.



Segmentation of service model

In-house

Hybrid

Fully Outsourcing



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Improved threat management

Better adherence to regulatory compliance

Centralized security operations functions

Restraints

Breach response failures

High investment concerns

Lack of expertise in staffs

Opportunities

Continuous monitoring of breaches

Increasing amount of data to monitor and manage

Competitive Landscape



Vendor Profiles



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

SecureWorks Corporation

Companies to Watch for



Fortinet, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

British Telecom Group PLC

Digital Guardian

