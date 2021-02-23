Global Security Robots Market 2021-2028 - Increasing Usage of Robots in Security and Surveillance Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Robots Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After analyzing the global security robots market in detail, the author has concluded that this industry is likely to display an upward trend, with a CAGR of 9.35% in terms of revenue in the forecasting years between 2021 and 2028.



Robots are increasingly being used in security and surveillance applications. They are steadily making their way into the surveillance market, for purposes like patrolling shopping malls, college campuses, parking lots, and other public areas. Recent technological developments in a broad range of sensors and their miniaturization, as well as a rise in investments in these robots, are driving growth in the studied market.



However, the rising concerns about intrusion to privacy, the rigid nature of regulations, and the lack of availability of high-quality and reliable solutions are hampering the development of this part. However, on the bright side, growth in automation and an increase in defense and security expenditure in developing economies are creating lucrative growth avenues.



The global market for security robots spans across Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest-growing market for security robots, globally. It is one of the most lucrative markets worldwide. The region has witnessed a rise in the demand for both commercial as well as government security robots. The reasons for the rise in demand are the geopolitical tensions among nations and a rise in their military budgets. For instance, some of the prominent economies of the region, like China and India, have significantly raised their military budgets. This is creating new opportunities for players wanting to invest in this market. Such factors are driving the growth of the security robots market in the APAC.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The companies that have been mentioned in the security robots market report include DJI, Leonardo SpA, Qinetiq Group Plc, Thales SA, Cobham Plc, Aerovironment Inc, Recon Robotics Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Robotex Inc, Elbit Systems Limited, BAE Systems Plc, Knight Scope, SMP Robotics, and Boston Dynamics Inc.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Security Robots Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Advancements in Drone Technology

2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Ai in Security Robots

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3. Market Attractiveness Index

2.4. Vendor Scorecard

2.5. Key Market Strategies

2.5.1. Acquisitions

2.5.2. Product Launch

2.5.3. Partnership & Agreements

2.5.4. Business Expansion

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Increasing Usage of Robots in Security and Surveillance Applications

2.6.2. Rising Safety Concerns

2.6.3. Increasing Conflicts at Borders and Geopolitical Instabilities

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Rising Concern About Privacy Intrusion

2.7.2. Rigid Regulatory Environment in Different Regions

2.7.3. Lack of Development of High-Quality and Reliable Solutions

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Rising Trend of Autonomous Operations

2.8.2. Increase in Defense and Security Spending by the Developing Economies



3. Global Security Robots Market Outlook - by Type of Robots

3.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

3.2. Unmanned Ground Vehicle

3.3. Autonomous Underwater Vehicle



4. Global Security Robots Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Defense & Military

4.2. Residential

4.3. Commercial

4.3.1. Surveillance and Monitoring

4.3.2. Patrolling



5. Global Security Robots Market Outlook - by Component

5.1. Camera

5.2. Sensor

5.3. Control

5.4. Navigation

5.5. Others



6. Global Security Robots Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Methodology & Scope



Companies Mentioned



Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Sa

Bae Systems plc

Elbit Systems Limited

Leonardo Spa

Aerovironment Inc

Knight Scope

DJI

SMP Robotics

Boston Dynamics Inc

Cobham plc

Qinetiq Group plc

Robotex Inc

Recon Robotics Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4al68

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

