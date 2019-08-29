Global Security Screening Systems Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security screening systems market was worth US$ 7.9 Billion in 2018

Security screening refers to any electronic, visual or manual examination or inspection of individuals, packages and containers to identify the presence of illegal and prohibited articles. It assists in threat detection and safeguards people from explosives, concealed weapons and other contrabands without any physical contact between the screener and the object being screened.

Security screening is done using various electronic and magnetic devices such as metal detectors, X-ray scanners, full-body scanners and biometric systems. These systems are used in public spaces, government buildings, educational institutions and other commercial places that have a high public concentration or deal with sensitive information.

Growing terrorist threats is one of the key factors driving the market growth. With rising global terrorism, there has been an increase in the emphasis on preventing unethical and unlawful acts, which has led to the employment of security screening systems across the globe. Moreover, the growth in the information technology (IT) sector has also driven the need to adopt comprehensive security screening systems to safeguard consumers' identity and confidential information from being accessed by unauthorized hackers.



For instance, fingerprint recognition and biometric scanning have become reliable solutions in the IT sector as they are unique to each individual and significantly reduce the possibilities of identity theft. Additionally, stringent government policies aimed to ensure public safety along with technological advancements such as the application of CT scanners, smart scanning systems and eye-detection software are also contributing to the market growth.



Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 12.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2024.



