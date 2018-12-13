Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market 2017-2018 & 2026 - Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Seismic Survey Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market accounted for $1,157.86 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,984.10 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The use of seismic technology in shale gas exploration and huge demand for oil especially in emerging economies are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as regulation & monitoring of seismic surveys are hampering the market growth.

A seismic survey is a low impact, non-invasive method of gathering information about the location and characteristics of geological structures beneath the Earth's surface. Seismic surveying technique is used to explore the layers of rock below the seabed for geologic features that indicate the presence of oil or gas.

Based on Technology, 3D segment held significant market share during the forecast period.3D technology is easy to understand and widely used to generate seismic data. It also helps to improve turnaround time in data acquisition, processing, and interpretation. Depending on location, offshore segment registered considerable growth due to exponential rise in the oil and gas industry as seismic services. Offshore seismic survey is carried out in marine areas.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing oil exploration and production activity across the region. By geography, African market provides huge opportunities for the growth of the market. There are large hydrocarbons fields that are yet to be explored in Africa, Thus, creating an opportunity for exploration companies.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market, By Location

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Offshore

5.3 Onshore



6 Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Consultation services

6.2.2 After sales services

6.2.3 Survey design services

6.2.4 Advisory services

6.2.5 Customer support

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Software



7 Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 4D

7.3 3D

7.4 2D



8 Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & gas

8.3 Other Industries

8.3.1 Construction

8.3.2 Energy

8.3.3 Mining



9 Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Mitcham Industries, Inc.

11.2 BGP Inc.

11.3 Schlumberger Limited

11.4 ION Geophysical Corporation

11.5 CGG

11.6 Geospace Technologies Corporation

11.7 China National Petroleum Corporation

11.8 FairfieldNodal

11.9 Guralp Systems Limited

11.10 Teledyne Marine

11.11 INOVA Geophysical Equipment Limited

11.12 HiSeis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/37qz9q/global_seismic?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

