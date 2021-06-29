Global Select Cities and their Data and Digital Strategies Benchmarking Report 2021: Focus on London, Paris, Zurich, Helsinki, Amsterdam, New York, Austin, Seoul, Singapore, Hong Kong

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Benchmarking of Select Cities and their Data and Digital Strategies, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A city's digital strategy embraces, among other things, real-time data availability, integrated APIs, advanced analytical capabilities, and the appointment of a dedicated Chief Digital Officer (CDO). This aspect is equally important in determining the scale and velocity of digitization initiatives in a city.

Digitization is the bedrock of new technology and services expansion, new mobility solutions, and smart applications in city management. Its purview extends across a city's digital performance and digital strategy. In terms of digital performance, this measures how a city fares in terms of smartphone penetration, 4G coverage and speed, its 5G outlook, data security measures, and innovation profile.

Southeast Asian cities lead the pack, as governments are more proactive about implementing digital solutions and collaborate with private players and the general public to innovate solutions that address common challenges. European cities, such as London, Helsinki, and Amsterdam follow close behind, as they have well-defined digital strategies and implementation timelines.

Though US cities, such as Austin and New York, have the infrastructure in place (e.g., 5G networks and open data portals), they are slightly slower at implementing digital solutions when compared to other cities analyzed in this research service.

Cities should start transitioning toward smart digital systems that can give them a view of the entire city on a single screen. They should follow the lead of Seoul and Singapore when it comes to setting up the necessary infrastructure - intelligent traffic systems, smart street lighting, waste management systems, and open data portals - to create a smart digital ecosystem. They should bring together citizens, the private sector, and research institutions to collaboratively develop technology solutions that can enhance livability.

Solution providers from the ICT and automotive sectors should focus on deeper collaboration with various stakeholders, including city governments, to develop highly scalable and robust smart city mobility OS that can converge, process, and supply intelligence that will ensure seamless operations.

Traditional industries, including automotive and transportation, are projected to capitalize on digital technologies and develop more platform-based business models. Big data, crowdsourcing platforms, connected devices, and AI will shape the future mobility of both goods and passengers.

