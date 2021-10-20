Global Self-Checkout Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Checkout Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-checkout systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Self-checkout systems refer to mechanical and technological solutions that enable shoppers to scan, bag and pay for their purchases without human assistance in retail outlets. They allow the customer to process their purchases by themselves without requiring support from a cashier. The system consists of a touch-screen panel, barcode scanner to scan and record the codes of the products, basket stand, weighing scale and cash and card payment module. It offers various benefits, such as reduced waiting time for the customers and instances of cart abandonment, optimal utilization of resources and enhanced operational flexibility.



Rapid urbanization, along with increasing automation in the retail sector, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of unmanned store concepts, especially in developing countries, is stimulating the market growth. In line with this, there is a shift in the consumer preference for touch-free transactions across the entertainment sector, such as in casinos, museums, movie theaters, sports arenas and theme parks, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, self-checkout systems offer enhanced security features, intuitive consumer interfaces, cashless transaction facilities and multi-item scanning facilities, thereby increasing their demand across convenience/departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of radio frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) systems in self-checkout machines, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. RFID readers can automatically read labels on the products and add them to the cart to proceed with the purchase. Other factors, including the increasing demand for a personalized and assisted shopping experience, along with the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based systems, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Digimarc Corporation, ECR Software Corporation, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), IBM Corporation, ITAB Scanflow AB, NCR Corporation, Pan-Oston Co., PCMS Group Inc., and Toshiba TEC Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global self-checkout systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global self-checkout systems market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the model type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mounting type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global self-checkout systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Self-Checkout Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Model Type

7.1 Cash Model Type

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cashless Model Type

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Mounting Type

8.1 Stand-Alone Mounting

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wall-Mounted and Countertop Mounting

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-user

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Department Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Digimarc Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 ECR Software Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 IBM Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 ITAB Scanflow AB

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 NCR Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Pan-Oston Co.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 PCMS Group Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Toshiba TEC Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zwnkg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

