Global Self Driving Car (L3, L4 & L5) Market 2018-2030 with Analysis of Top Players - Google, Apple & Mercedes-Benz

Self Driving Car is also called Autonomous Driving Car. Global Self Driving Car market is expected to surpass US$ 300 Billion by the end of the year 2030. Rising road accidents is one of the significant driving factors for self-driving technology giant to create an ecosystem of safe and efficient transportation systems. In addition, self-driving car reduces fuel consumption, cost of insurance and congestion to the great extent. Litigation, consumer acceptance, and perception are a big hurdles for the self-driving car.

Market Insights, Types of Self Driving Car (L3, L4 & L5)

Self-driving car would come up with different level of driving like semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. In this report, we have taken the market and volume of three level of driving. Level 3 is considered as a semi-autonomous which has several features like highway driving, nose-to-tail traffic, parking assistance, and much more extension. Level 4 would come up with everything that driver does, it only intervenes some point of time during emergency and system failure. In level 5 driving, there is no need for human interference at any point in time. This report provides (L3, L4 & L5) cars market and numbers for each region (America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa) independently.

Region Wise - America will have Highest Market Share

In this report, we have categorized the self-driving car market into region wise; America, Europe Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. America is one of fast mover and adopting self-driving technology with a rapid pace. Moreover, the Asia Pacific is also known for large potential consumer base market which is also adopting technology to the large extent.

Company Analysis

In this report, we had done an analysis of top companies Google, Apple Mercedes-Benz and their milestone achieved during the journey of self-driving car.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Currency Conversion



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Self Driving Car Market



5. Market - Self Driving Car

5.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

5.2 Self Driving Car

5.2.1 Level 4

5.2.2 Level 5



6. Numbers - Global Self Driving Car

6.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

6.2 Self Driving Car

6.2.1 Level 4: High Automation

6.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation



7. Market Share - Self Driving Car Autonomous Car Share Analysis

7.1 Hardware vs. Software - Self Driving Car

7.2 By Level of Driving (L3, L4 & L5)

7.3 By Region

7.4 By Technology - Hardware Components

7.5 By Technology - Software Components



8. Region - Autonomous Car Market

8.1 America

8.1.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

8.1.2 Self Driving Car

8.1.2.1 Level 4: High Automation

8.1.2.2 Level 5: Full automation

8.2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa

8.2.1 By Semi-Autonomous Driving

8.2.2 By Fully Autonomous Driving

8.2.2.1 Level 4: High automation

8.2.2.2 Level 5: Full automation

8.3 Asia Pacific (APAC)

8.3.1 By Semi-Autonomous Driving

8.3.2 By Fully Autonomous Driving

8.3.2.1 Level 4: High automation

8.3.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation



9. Region - Self Driving Car Volume

9.1 America

9.1.1 By Semi-Autonomous Driving

9.1.2 By Fully Autonomous Driving

9.1.2.1 Level 4: High Automation

9.1.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation

9.2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa

9.2.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

9.2.2 Fully Autonomous Driving

9.2.2.1 Level 4: High Automation

9.2.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation

9.3 Asia Pacific (APAC)

9.3.1 By Semi-Autonomous Driving

9.3.2 Fully Autonomous Driving

9.3.2.1 Level 4: High Automation

9.3.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation



10. Technology - Self Driving Car Market

10.1 By Hardware Components

10.2 By Software Components



11. Hardware Components - Self Driving Car Market

11.1 LIDAR

11.2 Radar

11.3 Camera

11.4 Actuators

11.5 Embedded Modem

11.6 Embedded Controls Hardware

11.7 Passive Components

11.8 Other Electronics & Architecture

11.9 Odometry Sensors

11.10 Ultrasonic Sensors

11.11 V2X Hardware

11.12 Mapping Hardware

11.13 HMI Hardware



12. Software Components - Self Driving Car Technology Market

12.1 V2X Software

12.2 Embedded Controls Software

12.3 Mapping Software

12.4 Data Security Software

12.5 HMI Software



13. Companies Analysis - Self Driving Car Market

13.1 Google

13.2 Apple

13.3 Mercedes-Benz



14. Driving Factors

14.1 Safety

14.2 Congestion and Traffic Operations

14.3 Travel - Behavior Impacts

14.4 Potential Automatic Vehicles (AVs) Impacts



15. Challenges

15.1 Vehicle Cost and Technology Hurdles

15.2 Automatic Vehicles Licensing and Standards

15.3 Litigation, Liability and Perception

15.4 Security

15.5 Privacy

15.6 Missing Research



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t63bn3/global_self?w=5

