Global Self Driving Car (L3, L4 & L5) Market 2018-2030 with Analysis of Top Players - Google, Apple & Mercedes-Benz
The "Self Driving Car Market Global Forecast by Levels, Hardware, Software, and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Self Driving Car is also called Autonomous Driving Car. Global Self Driving Car market is expected to surpass US$ 300 Billion by the end of the year 2030. Rising road accidents is one of the significant driving factors for self-driving technology giant to create an ecosystem of safe and efficient transportation systems. In addition, self-driving car reduces fuel consumption, cost of insurance and congestion to the great extent. Litigation, consumer acceptance, and perception are a big hurdles for the self-driving car.
Market Insights, Types of Self Driving Car (L3, L4 & L5)
Self-driving car would come up with different level of driving like semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. In this report, we have taken the market and volume of three level of driving. Level 3 is considered as a semi-autonomous which has several features like highway driving, nose-to-tail traffic, parking assistance, and much more extension. Level 4 would come up with everything that driver does, it only intervenes some point of time during emergency and system failure. In level 5 driving, there is no need for human interference at any point in time. This report provides (L3, L4 & L5) cars market and numbers for each region (America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa) independently.
Region Wise - America will have Highest Market Share
In this report, we have categorized the self-driving car market into region wise; America, Europe Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. America is one of fast mover and adopting self-driving technology with a rapid pace. Moreover, the Asia Pacific is also known for large potential consumer base market which is also adopting technology to the large extent.
Company Analysis
In this report, we had done an analysis of top companies Google, Apple Mercedes-Benz and their milestone achieved during the journey of self-driving car.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Currency Conversion
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Self Driving Car Market
5. Market - Self Driving Car
5.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving
5.2 Self Driving Car
5.2.1 Level 4
5.2.2 Level 5
6. Numbers - Global Self Driving Car
6.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving
6.2 Self Driving Car
6.2.1 Level 4: High Automation
6.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation
7. Market Share - Self Driving Car Autonomous Car Share Analysis
7.1 Hardware vs. Software - Self Driving Car
7.2 By Level of Driving (L3, L4 & L5)
7.3 By Region
7.4 By Technology - Hardware Components
7.5 By Technology - Software Components
8. Region - Autonomous Car Market
8.1 America
8.1.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving
8.1.2 Self Driving Car
8.1.2.1 Level 4: High Automation
8.1.2.2 Level 5: Full automation
8.2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa
8.2.1 By Semi-Autonomous Driving
8.2.2 By Fully Autonomous Driving
8.2.2.1 Level 4: High automation
8.2.2.2 Level 5: Full automation
8.3 Asia Pacific (APAC)
8.3.1 By Semi-Autonomous Driving
8.3.2 By Fully Autonomous Driving
8.3.2.1 Level 4: High automation
8.3.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation
9. Region - Self Driving Car Volume
9.1 America
9.1.1 By Semi-Autonomous Driving
9.1.2 By Fully Autonomous Driving
9.1.2.1 Level 4: High Automation
9.1.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation
9.2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa
9.2.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving
9.2.2 Fully Autonomous Driving
9.2.2.1 Level 4: High Automation
9.2.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation
9.3 Asia Pacific (APAC)
9.3.1 By Semi-Autonomous Driving
9.3.2 Fully Autonomous Driving
9.3.2.1 Level 4: High Automation
9.3.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation
10. Technology - Self Driving Car Market
10.1 By Hardware Components
10.2 By Software Components
11. Hardware Components - Self Driving Car Market
11.1 LIDAR
11.2 Radar
11.3 Camera
11.4 Actuators
11.5 Embedded Modem
11.6 Embedded Controls Hardware
11.7 Passive Components
11.8 Other Electronics & Architecture
11.9 Odometry Sensors
11.10 Ultrasonic Sensors
11.11 V2X Hardware
11.12 Mapping Hardware
11.13 HMI Hardware
12. Software Components - Self Driving Car Technology Market
12.1 V2X Software
12.2 Embedded Controls Software
12.3 Mapping Software
12.4 Data Security Software
12.5 HMI Software
13. Companies Analysis - Self Driving Car Market
13.1 Google
13.2 Apple
13.3 Mercedes-Benz
14. Driving Factors
14.1 Safety
14.2 Congestion and Traffic Operations
14.3 Travel - Behavior Impacts
14.4 Potential Automatic Vehicles (AVs) Impacts
15. Challenges
15.1 Vehicle Cost and Technology Hurdles
15.2 Automatic Vehicles Licensing and Standards
15.3 Litigation, Liability and Perception
15.4 Security
15.5 Privacy
15.6 Missing Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t63bn3/global_self?w=5
