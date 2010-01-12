Global Self-Organizing Network Market to 2023 - Need to Manage Growing Network Complexity With Increasing Number of Small Cells
16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Self-Organizing Network Market by Offering (Software, Service), Network Segment (RAN, Core Network, Backhaul, Wi-Fi), Architecture (C-SON, D-SON, H-SON), Network Technology (2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The self-organizing network (SON) market is expected to grow from USD 3.64 billion in 2018 to USD 6.39 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2018 and 2023.
The need to manage the growing network complexity with the increasing number of small cells and the high demand for wireless connectivity are the factors that drive the growth of the SON market. Further, the virtualization of mobile networks, along with the rapid adoption of open application programming interfaces (APIs), is also another contributing factor to the market growth.
The demand for SON software due to the upcoming 5G and growth of 4G technology is expected to grow significantly over the next 5 years. SON was significantly used by the operator for 3G/HSPA+ optimization initially. With the proper rollout of LTE across developing economies, 4G SON solutions have been adopted; therefore, the market 4G SON systems is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for services pertaining to SON offerings is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 owing to the growing importance of post-sales services, including training and installation services, with respect to SON solutions. The SON software has considerably long lifecycle; however, service providers need to regularly update this software to enhance functionalities, provide new features, and offer users with the latest experience.
Asia Pacific is expected to surpass North America to become the largest market for SON software and services by 2023. This is mainly attributed to the growing number of planned deployments of LTE networks in emerging economies of APAC.
The need for huge capital investment for the deployment of SON solutions is anticipated to restrict the market growth primarily for a small telecom service provider. Further, limited in-house skillset to manage SON is expected to pose challenges to market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.5 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for SON Market
4.2 SON Market, By Offering
4.3 SON Market, By Network Technology
4.4 SON Market in APAC, By Country and Architecture
4.5 SON Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need to Manage Growing Network Complexity With Increasing Number of Small Cells
5.2.1.2 Virtualization of Mobile Networks
5.2.1.3 Rapid Adoption of Open Application Programming Interfaces
5.2.1.4 High Demand for Wireless Connectivity
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Implementation Cost
5.2.2.2 Security Concerns With Implementation of Open APIS
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Upcoming 5G Network
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited In-House Skillset to Manage SON
5.2.4.2 Compatibility of SON With Legacy Network Equipment
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 SON Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Standalone SON Software
6.2.2 Customized SON Software
6.3 Services
7 SON Market, By Network Infrastructure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ran
7.3 Core Network
7.4 Backhaul
7.5 Wi-Fi
8 SON Market, By Architecture
8.1 Introduction
8.2 C-SON
8.3 D-SON
8.4 H-SON
9 SON Market, By Network Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 2G/3G
9.3 4G/LTE
9.4 5G
10 Geographic Analysis of SON Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Rest of APAC
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments
11.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.3.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Strategic Alliances
11.3.4 Contracts
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Airspan
12.1.2 Teoco
12.1.3 Ericsson
12.1.4 Cisco
12.1.5 Amdocs
12.1.6 Huawei
12.1.7 NEC
12.1.8 Nokia
12.1.9 Rohde & Schwarz
12.1.10 Qualcomm
12.2 Other Companies
12.2.1 Viavi Solutions
12.2.2 Cellwize Wireless Technologies
12.2.3 Blinq Networks (Communication Components Inc.)
12.2.4 Bwtech
12.2.5 Comarch
12.2.6 Casa Systems
12.2.7 Airhop Communications
12.2.8 Ccs(Cambridge Communication Systems) Ltd.
12.2.9 Commscope
12.2.10 P.I. Works
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kxgk88/global?w=5
SOURCE Research and Markets
