Global Self-Organizing Network Market to 2023 - Need to Manage Growing Network Complexity With Increasing Number of Small Cells

The "Self-Organizing Network Market by Offering (Software, Service), Network Segment (RAN, Core Network, Backhaul, Wi-Fi), Architecture (C-SON, D-SON, H-SON), Network Technology (2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The self-organizing network (SON) market is expected to grow from USD 3.64 billion in 2018 to USD 6.39 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2018 and 2023.

The need to manage the growing network complexity with the increasing number of small cells and the high demand for wireless connectivity are the factors that drive the growth of the SON market. Further, the virtualization of mobile networks, along with the rapid adoption of open application programming interfaces (APIs), is also another contributing factor to the market growth.

The demand for SON software due to the upcoming 5G and growth of 4G technology is expected to grow significantly over the next 5 years. SON was significantly used by the operator for 3G/HSPA+ optimization initially. With the proper rollout of LTE across developing economies, 4G SON solutions have been adopted; therefore, the market 4G SON systems is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for services pertaining to SON offerings is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 owing to the growing importance of post-sales services, including training and installation services, with respect to SON solutions. The SON software has considerably long lifecycle; however, service providers need to regularly update this software to enhance functionalities, provide new features, and offer users with the latest experience.

Asia Pacific is expected to surpass North America to become the largest market for SON software and services by 2023. This is mainly attributed to the growing number of planned deployments of LTE networks in emerging economies of APAC.

The need for huge capital investment for the deployment of SON solutions is anticipated to restrict the market growth primarily for a small telecom service provider. Further, limited in-house skillset to manage SON is expected to pose challenges to market players.

