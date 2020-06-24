Global Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market (2020 to 2027) - Adoption of 5G Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component (Memory, MPU, MCU, DSP), Semiconductor (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), Material (Silicon, Germanium), Application (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Military and Civil Aerospace) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $522.7 billion by 2027.



The growth in this market is majorly attributed to the factors such as consistent development in semiconductor ecosystem; increasing demand for IT hardware, industrial automation products, consumer electronics including mobile phones, and automotive products; and increasing investment in the research & development activities for the development of semiconductor industry. However, expensive fabrication and global impact of COVID-19 on the semiconductor industry has created serious challenges for the growth of this market.



The global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market study presents historical market data (2018 & 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of component (memory, logic, analog, MPU, optical devices, discrete, microcontroller units, sensors, DSP, others), type (intrinsic semiconductor, extrinsic semiconductor), material type (silicon, germanium, gallium arsenide, silicon carbide, others), and application (data processing electronics, communication electronics, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, military and civil aerospace). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



Based on component, the memory device segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2020. However, the optical devices segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, which is mainly due to the increasing usage of optoelectronics chips in CMOS image sensors for various applications such as embedded cameras, LED lighting solutions, and automotive safety; growing technological advancements; and rapidly transforming market for several residential, commercial, and industrial applications.



Based on application, the data processing electronics segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for semiconductors in the data processing electronic devices including PCs, ultra-mobiles, tablets, servers, and storage devices along with its easy integration with these devices. Also, the rapid proliferation of mobile phones and other connected devices is further expected to accelerate the demand for memory card and storage devices, thereby expanding the market for data processing electronics applications.



Geographically, the SCM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the factors such as presence of the world's leading semiconductor players, rapidly growing economy, increase in mobile communications, consistent enhancement in cloud computing, and easy availability of the semiconductor. Moreover, rapid adoption of semiconductor devices in the region, particularly in automobile industry including autonomous cars & electric vehicles; energy industry including solar panel; healthcare industry including medical devices; and consumer electronic industry including mobile phones & computers is supporting the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific region.



Scope of the Report:



Market by Component

Memory

Logic

Analog

Micro Processing Unit (MPU)

Optical Devices

Discrete

Micro Controller Unit (MCU)

Sensor

DSP

Market by Type

Intrinsic Semiconductor

Extrinsic Semiconductor

P-Type Semiconductor

N-Type Semiconductor

Market by Material Type

Silicon

Germanium

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Carbide

Others

Market by Application

Data Processing Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Military and Civil Aerospace

Market by Geography:

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



South Korea



Taiwan



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, type, material type, application, and countries?

What was the historical market for semiconductor and circuit manufacturing across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market?

Who are the major players and their share in the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market?

How is the competitive landscape in the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market?

What are the geographic trends and high growth countries?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymn1pm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

