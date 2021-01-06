Global Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Market Report 2020-2024 Featuring Key Players | Applied Materials, ASML Holding, Tokyo Electron and Lam Research

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)", provides an in-depth analysis of the global semiconductor equipment and materials market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by product, by segment and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed product, segment and regional analysis.

The global semiconductor equipment and materials market has augmented at a steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to increase progressively during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would propel with support of different growth drivers such as escalating consumer electronics sector, surging demand for medical devices, growing smartphone penetration, upsurge in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and emerging industrial robotics.

Moreover, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: technical problems and exposed to risk related to ongoing changes. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like the adoption of artificial intelligence, the development of autonomous cars, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global semiconductor equipment and materials market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global semiconductor equipment and materials market are Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Tokyo Electron Limited and Lam Research Corporation, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

Region Coverage

Taiwan

Korea

Mainland China

Japan

North America

Europe

Company Coverage

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Lam Research Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Semiconductor: An Overview

2.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Processes

2.3 Semiconductor Related Equipment

2.4 Nomenclature of Semiconductor Device

2.5 Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Product (IC-memory, IC-logic, IC-microprocessor, IC-analog, optoelectronics, discrete, and sensor)

3.1.3 Global Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Segment (wafer manufacturing and wafer packaging)

3.1.4 Global Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Region (Taiwan, Korea, Mainland China, Japan, North America and Europe)

3.2 Global Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global IC-Memory Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Value

3.2.2 Global IC-Logic Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Value

3.2.3 Global IC-Microprocessor Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Value

3.2.4 Global IC-Analog Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Sensor Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Optoelectronics Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Discrete Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market by Value

3.3 Global Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global Wafer Manufacturing Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Wafer Packaging Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Mainland China Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market: An Analysis

4.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market: An Analysis

4.3 Korea Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market: An Analysis

4.4 Europe Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market: An Analysis

4.5 North America Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market: An Analysis

4.6 Japan Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market: An Analysis

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Industry

5.3 Variation in Organic Traffic

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating Consumer Electronic Sector

6.1.2 Surging Demand for Medical Devices

6.1.3 Growing Smartphone Penetration

6.1.4 Upsurge in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

6.1.5 Emerging Industrial Robotics

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Technical Problems

6.2.2 Exposed to Risk Related to Ongoing Changes

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2 Development of Autonomous Cars

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Semiconductor Equipment and Service Market Players by Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Applied Materials Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 ASML Holding N.V.

8.3 Lam Research Corporation

8.4 Tokyo Electron Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8lz2p

