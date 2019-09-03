GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (IP) MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The Inkwood Research estimates that the global semiconductor IP market will evolve with a CAGR of 4.89% between the estimated period of 2019 and 2027. In 2018, the market contributed $XX billion and was anticipated to reach $7.63 billion in terms of revenue by 2027. The surging demand for consumer electronic devices, booming Internet of Things (IoT), accompanied by other factors attributes to the growth of the global semiconductor IP market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812504/?utm_source=PRN







MARKET INSIGHTS

The global semiconductor IP market is classified into various segments like end-user, IP type, and revenue source.The rising demand for high processing capacity in consumer electronic devices and other electronic products is responsible for a significant share of Processor IP type in the market.



Further, to ensure smooth & speedy functionality of electronic devices, manufacturers are incorporating more processors into chips.Also, the use of multi-core processors in devices prevent overheating and enhance their performance, thereby increasing demand for processors.



As a result of this, the global semiconductor IP market is witnessing growth in the forecasted period. However, the high cost associated with semiconductor IP is hindering the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global semiconductor IP market is studied over regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, along with Rest of World regional segment that includes other remaining countries.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global semiconductor IP market owing to supportive government policies in the region.



The governments of economies like South Korea, India, China, and Japan are taking efforts like investments and favorable policies to make their semiconductor industry self-reliant. Further, the flourishing electronics manufacturing sector in the region is increasing demand for semiconductor, thereby fuelling the market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Globally, the renowned players operating in the semiconductor IP market are, namely CEVA Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Rambus Inc., Faraday Technology Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Sonics Inc., eMemory Technology Inc., Cobham Gaisler, Imagination Technologies Group Plc, Open-Silicon Inc., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Cadence Design Systems Inc., Arm Holdings Plc, VeriSilicon Holdings Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc.



Companies mentioned

1. ARM HOLDINGS PLC

2. CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

3. CEVA, INC.

4. COBHAM GAISLER

5. EMEMORY TECHNOLOGY INC.

6. FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

7. IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC

8. LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

9. OPEN-SILICON, INC.

10. RAMBUS INC.

11. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORP. (SMIC)

12. SONICS, INC.

13. SYNOPSYS, INC.

14. VERISILICON HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

15. XILINX, INC.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812504/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

