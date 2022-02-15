Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market (2021 to 2027) - Government Initiatives to Boost Semiconductor Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was valued at USD 95.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 175.0 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for semiconductor fabrication facilities, growing semiconductor industry, rising demand for semiconductor parts in electric and hybrid vehicles, and surging demand for AI chips driven by future AI-driven workloads and applications are the major driving factors for the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.



The lithography equipment segment to hold the highest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022.



The lithography equipment market is expected to hold the largest share due to the globally increasing demand for semiconductor devices. The rising demand for semiconductor chips across various end-use industries leads to the increased adoption of photolithography equipment, which, in turn, propels the growth of the lithography segment.



The market for the above wafer testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The wafer testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the need for high-accuracy ICs. Modern ICs need to incorporate multiple functions, and the complex circuitry needs proper testing equipment to achieve accuracy.



The chemical control equipment segment to dominate semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022



The chemical control equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Contamination control by chemical control equipment has a significant impact on the yield and equipment efficiency, as these equipment provide repeated and reliable delivery of pure chemicals during the semiconductor manufacturing processes.



The memory segment to hold the highest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2022.



The memory segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. An increased use of memory ICs is anticipated in the automotive sector due to the growing trend of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles



The market for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment with 3D ICs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market for 3D IC manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased demand for improved functionalities in and miniaturization of portable hand-held devices such as cell phones, personal digital assistant (PDAs), digital cameras, and laptop computers, manufacturers and IDMs are expected to prefer 3D ICs.



The IDM firms held the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



The market for the IDM firms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment also held the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, as most firms are tier 1 companies with substantial R&D spending, a vast customer base, and a significant global presence.



Based on region, APAC held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market by 2027



In 2021, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in APAC held the largest share and by 2027, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by continuous developments in the semiconductor industry, expansion activities by the market players in the region, and financial support for the semiconductor industry by Asian governments. The region also has the presence of several semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies such as Tokyo Electron Limited, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., Advantest, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

3.2 Realistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario

3.4 Pessimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

4.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Back-End Equipment and Fab Facility Equipment

4.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Front-End Equipment

4.4 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Country

4.5 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities

5.2.1.2 Growing Semiconductor Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Semiconductor Parts in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Ai Chips Driven by Future Ai-Driven Workloads and Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Ownership

5.2.2.2 Complexity of Patterns and Functional Defects Restrain Semiconductor Manufacturing Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Recent Shortage of Semiconductors Leading to Development of New Manufacturing Facilities

5.2.3.2 Government Initiatives to Boost Semiconductor Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by COVID-19

5.2.4.2 Environmental Factors Causing Disruptions

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players

5.5 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Ecosystem

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Case Studies

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patents Analysis, 2018-2021

5.12 Tariffs and Regulations

6 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Front-End Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithography Equipment

6.2.1 Duv Lithography

6.2.1.1 Duv Lithography Involves Projection Optics Through I-Line, Krf, Arf Dry, and Arfi

6.2.2 Euv Lithography

6.2.2.1 Euv Lithography Makes Semiconductors Less Expensive, More Powerful, Quicker, and Less Power-Intensive

6.3 Wafer Surface Conditioning Equipment

6.3.1 Etching

6.3.1.1 Wet Etching Cleans Wafers and Dry Etching Removes Substrate Material

6.3.2 Chemical Mechanical Planarization

6.3.2.1 Cmp Combines Chemical and Mechanical Forces to Smoothen and Flatten Silicon Wafers

6.4 Wafer Cleaning

6.4.1 Single-Wafer Spray System

6.4.1.1 Single-Wafer Spray System Provides Precise Control Over Localized Surface

6.4.2 Single-Wafer Cryogenic System

6.4.2.1 Single-Wafer Cryogenic System Effectively Cleans Wafers Without Using Water and Chemicals

6.4.3 Batch Immersion Cleaning System

6.4.3.1 Batch Immersion Cleaning Systems Can be Effectively Reused for Several Batches of Wafers

6.4.4 Batch Spray Cleaning System

6.4.4.1 Batch Spray Cleaning Systems Provide Abilities of Batch Immersion Processing Systems and Single-Wafer Processing Systems

6.4.5 Scrubber

6.4.5.1 Scrubbers Help Remove Nano-Sized Slurry Particles

6.5 Deposition

6.5.1 Pvd

6.5.1.1 Pvd Performs Processes with Lower Risk and with Inexpensive Materials

6.5.2 Cvd

6.5.2.1 Cvd is Used to Produce Complex Structures and High-Performance Solid Materials

6.6 Other Front-End Equipment

7 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Back-End Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Assembly and Packaging

7.2.1 OSAT Companies Are Contributing Significantly to Growth of Assembly and Packaging Equipment Segment

7.3 Dicing

7.3.1 Plasma Dicing is Better Than Conventional Blade and Laser Dicing

7.4 Metrology

7.4.1 Growth in Automation Has Led to Increased Penetration of Metrology Equipment to Reduce Defects

7.5 Bonding

7.5.1 3D Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Are Key Growth Factors for Bonding Equipment Segment

7.6 Wafer Testing

7.6.1 Rising Demand for High-Quality Electronic Products Boosts Demand for Testing Equipment During Fabrication and Assembly

8 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Fab Facility Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automation Equipment

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Factory Automation in Semiconductor Industry Drives Growth of Automation Equipment Segment

8.3 Chemical Control Equipment

8.3.1 Chemical Control Equipment Deliver Reliable Amount of Chemicals with Required Purity Level During Semiconductor Manufacturing Process

8.4 Gas Control Equipment

8.4.1 Gas Control Equipment Captured Second-Largest Share of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2021

8.5 Others

9 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Memory

9.2.1 Demand for Application Processors and Other Telecom Devices Drives this Segment

9.3 Foundry

9.3.1 Pure-Play Foundries to Witness Strong Growth Due to Demand for Application Processors and Other Telecom Devices

9.4 Logic

9.4.1 Logic Devices Help Build Configurable Digital Circuits That Are Used in All Electronic Devices

9.5 MPU

9.5.1 Extensive Use in Consumer Electronics to Boost Demand for Mpus During Forecast Period

9.6 Discrete

9.6.1 Demand for Discrete Components is Driven by Increasing Miniaturization of Devices

9.7 Analog, MEMs, and Others

9.7.1 Growth of Mems is Attributed to Demand from Consumer Electronics and Medical Applications

10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Dimension

10.1 Introduction

10.2 2D ICS

10.2.1 Low Initial Cost of 2D Ic Technology Promotes Its Use in Conventional High-End Applications

10.3 2.5D ICS

10.3.1 2.5D Ics Enable Higher Capacity and Performance of Semiconductor Devices Than 2D Ics while Consuming Less Power

10.4 3D ICS

10.4.1 Miniaturization of Devices Drives Demand for 3D Ics

11 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Supply Chain Participant

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Idm Firms

11.2.1 Idm Firms Held Largest Share of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment in 2021

11.3 OSAT Companies

11.3.1 Less Investment and Attractive Revenue Foster Growth of OSAT Companies

11.4 Foundries

11.4.1 Increasing Semiconductor Outsourcing by Fabless Companies Spurs Growth of Foundry Players

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.2.1 Product Portfolio

13.2.2 Regional FocUS

13.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

13.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

13.4 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Emerging Leader

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Participant

13.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix

13.6.1 Progressive Company

13.6.2 Responsive Company

13.6.3 Dynamic Company

13.6.4 Starting Block

13.7 Company Footprint

13.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.8.1 Product Launches

13.8.2 Deals

13.8.3 Others

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Companies

14.1.1 Tokyo Electron Limited (Tel)

14.1.2 Lam Research Corporation

14.1.3 Asml

14.1.4 Applied Materials, Inc.

14.1.5 Kla Corporation

14.1.6 Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.

14.1.7 Teradyne

14.1.8 Advantest

14.1.9 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

14.1.10 Plasma-Therm

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Veeco Instruments Inc.

14.2.2 Ev Group

14.2.3 Onto Innovation

14.2.4 Nordson

14.2.5 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT)

14.2.6 Qp Technologies

14.2.7 Evatec Ag

14.2.8 Modutek Corporation

14.2.9 Nikon Corporation

14.2.10 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation

14.2.11 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

14.2.12 Formfactor, Inc.

14.2.13 Canon Semiconductor Equipment Inc.

14.2.14 Semes

14.2.15 Kokusai Electric Corporation

15 Appendix

