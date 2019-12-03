Global Semiconductor Market Scorecard Report 2019: Identify Companies Most Likely to Succeed in a World Filled with Disruptive Threats

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Sector Scorecard - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on key trends that will impact the semiconductor sector over the next two years, including AI, autonomous vehicles, IoT, M&A, and chip security.



Semiconductors will enable the low latency, high bandwidth, pixel-heavy world soon to be spawned by the widespread deployment of 5G, but it will require a series of industry resets involving new architectures, business models, and materials. The central challenge is to process huge volumes of data a lot faster using a much lower power draw per bit stored, processed, and moved.



Moore's Law has been given a new lease of life by fresh chip architectures, including those based on 3D multi-storey integrated circuits, tightly co-packaged multi-functional chip sets, and brain-like chips that interweave processing and memory rather than compartmentalizing them. As more processing is pushed to the edge, the data from cars, robots, drones, and smart appliances will increasingly be processed in-device. This distributed model will help reduce network congestion and cyber threats.



Scope

This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and lagging companies.

It includes a theme map that shows the 50 biggest themes driving growth in the semiconductor sector.

It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last three years.

It looks at major technology and macro-economic trends impacting semiconductor companies.

Reasons to Buy

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries. This semiconductor scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the semiconductor industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their market.

