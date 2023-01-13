Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market Report 2022-2028 - Increasing Demand for Smart Grids and Rising Government Expenses on Modern Power Generation and Distribution Infrastructure Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, Industry Vertical, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor rectifier market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~11% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 10 billion by 2028.

The increasing demand for smart grids and the rising government expenses on modern power generation and distribution infrastructure are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the semiconductor rectifier market. It is used in industries like IT and telecom, automotive, power and utility, and consumer electronics.

Increased demand for rectifier diodes in various automotive and power sector applications and miniaturization of traditional electronic devices is expected to boost market growth.

Electronics have gained widespread use in the generation and regulation of power in the automotive industry. For instance, a new load-matching approach is launched in the automotive industry that makes use of a basic switched-mode rectifier to significantly enhance peak and average power production from a traditional Lundell alternator. The deployment of rectifiers has provided a new set of possibilities to power electronic components in vehicles and the overall power control and management system.

The continued trend of equipment miniaturization in the electronics industry has compelled the feature sizes of the electronic components to correspondingly decrease which is, in turn, increasing the demand for semiconductor rectifiers.

Technical difficulties and expensive semiconductor rectifiers limit market growth

Typically, rectifiers are employed in electrical components to correct voltages, alter the size of signals, isolate signals from the source, and reference voltages. Due to these characteristics, semiconductor rectifiers are used in the circuits of electronic parts to protect against the dangers posed by the unintentional reversal of supply voltage.

As a result, if connected improperly or inappropriately, it could harm the equipment or present a safety risk. Numerous things, such as poor grounding, a weak or loose battery, or a worn-out connection to the battery, might lead to the rectifier failing.

For instance, replacing the regulator rectifier in an automobile after it fails could be expensive and time-consuming. However, a significant element acting as a barrier that may hinder market expansion is the high cost of acquiring semiconductor rectifiers. A bridge rectifier costs more since it needs four diodes to function.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a substantial impact on the global market for semiconductor rectifiers. Due to the slowdown and shortage of workers worldwide, production facilities for electronics and semiconductors had been put on hold. Also, travel restrictions and facility closures coupled with the COVID-19 epidemic have significantly and persistently reduced manufacturing utilization, which impacted the growth of the Semiconductor Rectifiers Market in 2020.

However, by early 2021 the market had experienced a strong recovery rate as a result of the widespread demand for installing loT devices across a variety of industries and the quickly expanding initiatives for smart cities and smart grid technologies.

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Product Type: Three-phase product type segment held the largest market share in the Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market in 2021

Three-phase rectifiers have an input of three-phase AV power. Structures require three/six diodes and are joined with the transformer's each phase of the secondary winding. Three-phase rectifiers are adopted in substitution of single-phase rectifiers for the reduction of ripple factor

Three phases are recommended when comparing the two types of rectifiers because it has a high-power output and does not need an additional filter to lower the ripple factor. As a result, three-phase rectifiers have a higher transformer utilization factor and are more efficient than single-phase semiconductor rectifiers.

By Industry Vertical: Automotive industry vertical segment held the largest share of the Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market in 2021.

The automotive industry is made up of several businesses that create, manufacture, and market automobiles. The automobile manufacturer powers all of the electronic components and supplies direct current to the batteries in its cars using semiconductor rectifiers.

Electric cars, electric scooters, and electronic charging stations are among the products that need DC power supplies due. The need for automobiles will also have an impact on the high-power semiconductor sector, whose goods, including full-wave rectifier diodes, are used to power the motor and other electrical components in automobiles.

By Geography: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021 within the total Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market in 2021.

Over the past few years, consumer gadgets and cell phones have seen an increase in demand throughout Asia-Pacific. Additionally, market possibilities are predicted to be provided by growing smart grid technologies and rising power production and consumption in developing Asia-Pacific countries. It is anticipated that a sizable percentage of the Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market will come from China, India, and Japan.

Competitive Landscape

The global Semiconductor Rectifier Market is highly competitive with ~200 players which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players.

Country niche players and regional players constitute ~50% in terms of the number of players, followed by regional players with ~35% of the constitution.

Conclusion

The Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market is forecasted to continue a gradual growth that is witnessed since 2017, during the forecast period also.

Key trends driving market expansion include the increasing demand for smart grids and the rising government expenses on modern power generation and distribution infrastructure. The market is highly competitive with ~200 participants concentrating on expansion strategies through product innovations as well as acquisitions and mergers.

